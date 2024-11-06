With Dak Prescott sidelined due to an injury, the Philadelphia Eagles have unveiled their strategy for the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Week 10 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. However, with Dak Prescott sidelined, Philly has shared their game plan adjustments ahead of the anticipated matchup.

The 2024 NFL season has been a rough ride for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite having a talented roster, they’ve struggled to meet expectations, and their playoff hopes seem to be slipping further away as the season progresses.

In Week 9, the Cowboys fell to the Falcons in a tough road game. Unfortunately for Dallas, the defeat wasn’t the worst part of the night—they also lost Dak Prescott to an injury.

Eagles reveal game plan for Cowboys matchup without Dak Prescott

The Eagles vs. Cowboys game in Week 10 now has a very different outlook. Initially one of the season’s most anticipated matchups, fan excitement has dimmed with these recent developments.

While the Eagles are in a strong position, the Cowboys have faltered. The absence of Prescott further weakens their standing, especially following their Week 9 loss.

Prescott sustained a hamstring injury that could keep him out for at least four weeks. The Cowboys immediately placed him on the injury reserve list, anticipating a longer recovery period.

In his absence, Cooper Rush will take over as the starting quarterback for Dallas. Despite this, the Eagles have chosen not to alter their overall strategy significantly for the game.

Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

“I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on the Cowboys, via a transcript from the team. “You know, Rush has been there a long time. He knows the offense as well as anybody there does and he’ll operate it efficiently.”

Will Dak Prescott return later this season?

The Cowboys face a challenging road ahead without Prescott. His absence could impact their performance and playoff potential in the coming weeks.

Reports suggest the Cowboys remain hopeful for Prescott’s return this season. However, if their playoff chances diminish, they may opt to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

