Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo face France in one of the most anticipated games of UEFA Euro 2024.

What happens if Portugal lose, win or tie with France in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived a thriller in the Round of 16 against Slovenia. During the extra time, CR7 had the opportunity to score the first goal through a penalty kick. After an amazing season in Saudi Arabia, no one expected him to miss.

However, Jan Oblak made an incredible sabe and Ronaldo was left in tears. The legend is 39-years and that mistake could have represented his final game playing for the national team.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo will keep playing for Al Nassr, the 2026 World Cup seems like a really long shot. Now, thanks to goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, the Portuguese squad have another chance to leave Germany with the trophy. The next challenge: France and Kylian Mbappe.

What happens if Portugal lose to France in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

If Portugal lose to France in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, they will be officially eliminated. Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo would have played his last match in European Cup history.

What happens if Portugal beat France in Euro 2024?

If Portugal get a victory over France, they will get a ticket to the semifinals. Their next rival would be the winner of the other blockbuster matchup of the day between Spain and Germany.

What happens if Portugal tie with France?

If Portugal and France end with a tie, the game goes to extra time at Hamburg. If there’s not a winner after 120 minutes of play, the match will be defined with a penalty shootout.