Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the upcoming blockbuster matchup between Portugal and France in UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Kylian Mbappe and France in a blockbuster matchup of UEFA Euro 2024. Portugal clinched their ticket to the quarterfinals after an incredible game against Slovenia.

It hasn’t been easy for CR7 in Germany. After a 2023-2024 season with 35 goals in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr, the legend didn’t score in the three duels of the group stage: Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

Then, in the extra time facing Slovenia at Frankfurt, he had a golden chance to convert a penalty kick. However, Jan Oblak made an impressive save and Ronaldo was left in tears.

A few minutes later, Diogo Costa saved Cristiano by becoming the hero in the penalty shootout. This means coach Roberto Martinez and his players have one more chance to hoist the trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

When will Cristiano Ronaldo face Kylian Mbappe and France?

After the victory over Slovenia, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that the next challenge is the toughest possible. Next Friday at Hamburg, France and Kylian Mbappe. Big warning from CR7 about what to expect.

“We are going to have a difficult game against France and we are going to war. This was a boost of energy and I will always do my best with this shirt. I’m going to do this my whole life. I’ve never been afraid to face things head on. Giving up is something you’ll never hear from me.”

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

One of the big questions for Cristiano Ronaldo was if he is thinking about retirement after such a draining moment. This was the star’s answer confirming what everyone expected. This is the last Euro, but, the 2026 World Cup is still there.

“This will be my last Euro, of course. But I’m not moved by this, I’m moved by enthusiasm. I was sorry for the fans. I’ll always give my best for this shirt, whether I miss it or not. And I’ll do this my whole life. You have to take responsibility”.