England are looking for their first continental triumph at the UEFA Euro 2024, but Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is watching the tournament from home.

England will be looking for redemption at the UEFA Euro 2024 after falling just short of the continental glory three years ago, when they lost to Italy on penalties in the final. Raheem Sterling played a pivotal role in that campaign, but he’s nowhere to be seen in this edition.

Therefore, many will probably wonder why the Chelsea star is not in Germany this summer. Well, Sterling is not playing in the 2024 European Championship because Gareth Southgate decided not to include him in his final squad.

The 29-year-old has dropped in the pecking order, with the English manager making room for the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, and Cole Palmer.

When was the last time Sterling played for England?

The former Liverpool and Manchester City star has scored 20 goals in 82 caps for England, but it looks like his days with the national team are over. It’s been a while since Southgate called him up and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon.

Raheem Sterling of England and Kylian Mbappe of France compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

In fact, Sterling hasn’t played for the Three Lions since the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France on December 10, 2022. That day, he came off the bench in the final 11 minutes of the game.

England’s path at Euro 2024

The English national team has been drawn alongside Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia into Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024. This is their schedule for the group stage:

vs Serbia – June 16

vs Denmark – June 20

vs Slovenia – June 25

England’s Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).