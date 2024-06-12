The UEFA Euro 2024 is upon us and a supercomputer has already predicted the team with the most chances to win the tournament. Surprisingly, it's not France or Germany.

The wait will be over soon. The UEFA Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday, June 14, when host nation Germany play Scotland in the inaugural match. And of course, the biggest question before the tournament is who will emerge triumphant next month.

The host country and France are seen as two of the strongest contenders for the title, but no one can really tell right now. Except forOpta‘s supercomputer, which predicts England to win the title this year.

The Three Lions were given a 19.9% chance of winning the European Championship this summer, followed by Les Bleus with 19.1% and the Die Nationalmannschaft with 12.4%.

Spain are seen as the fourth national team with the most chances to lift the trophy with less than 10%, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were ranked fifth with 9.2% chances.

Opta’s supercomputer prediction for Euro 2024, via Sky Sports.

The supercomputer prediction also has the Netherlands (5.1%), Italy (5%), and Belgium (4.7%) in the top eight. The Euro 2024 final will be on July 14. Only time will tell us whether Opta‘s prediction proves right.

Will England finally get over the hump at Euro 2024?

England are the most notable nation that has yet to win an European Championship. The Three Lions had a golden opportunity to end the drought at home in Euro 2020, but lost to Italy on penalties in the grand final at Wembley.

This year, Gareth Southgate will be once again at the helm of the 1966 World Cup winners aiming to deliver a long-awaited continental trophy to the country were the sport was born.

The English national team continues to have one of the strongest squads on paper, but it has yet to translate that reputation into silverware. Even with notable absences such as Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford or Harry Maguire, this team should contend in Germany.

Past European Championship winners

Germany are tied with Spain as the most successful teams in the Euros, but the former haven’t claimed the title since 1996. This year, the Nationalelf will be looking to end their wait in home soil.

The UEFA European Championship trophy on the stage before the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group stage draw at Messe Frankfurt on October 09, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Italy are the defending champions, having lifted their second European Championship in London three years ago. France, another contender, haven’t won the Euros since 2000.