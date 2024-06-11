Explore the complete list of UEFA Euro winners by year, highlighting key moments, records, and the most successful teams in tournament history from 1960 to 2024.

The UEFA European Championship, commonly known as the Euros, is a premier football tournament that has showcased Europe’s finest national teams since 1960. Organized by UEFA, this quadrennial event has grown in popularity, drawing millions of viewers and featuring legendary players and unforgettable moments.

Each edition of the Euros crowns the best team in Europe, offering a platform for footballers to achieve greatness. From the Soviet Union‘s victory in the inaugural tournament to recent wins by Portugal and Italy, the Euros have provided dramatic and thrilling football action.

This article presents a complete list of UEFA Euro winners by year, detailing champions, runners-up, and key tournament highlights. Whether you are a seasoned fan or new to the sport, this guide offers valuable insights into the tournament’s rich history.

UEFA Euro Winners by Year

Year Host Country Winning Team Final Score Runner-Up 1960 France Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia 1964 Spain Spain 2-1 Soviet Union 1968 Italy Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia 1972 Belgium West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union 1976 Yugoslavia Czechoslovakia 2-2 (5-3 pens) West Germany 1980 Italy West Germany 2-1 Belgium 1984 France France 2-0 Spain 1988 West Germany Netherlands 2-0 Soviet Union 1992 Sweden Denmark 2-0 Germany 1996 England Germany 2-1 (golden goal) Czech Republic 2000 Belgium & Netherlands France 2-1 (golden goal) Italy 2004 Portugal Greece 1-0 Portugal 2008 Austria & Switzerland Spain 1-0 Germany 2012 Poland & Ukraine Spain 4-0 Italy 2016 France Portugal 1-0 (extra time) France 2020 Across Europ Italy 1-1 (3-2 pens) England 2024 Germany TBD TBD TBD

Detailed historical overview

1960-1980: The early years

The UEFA European Championship began in 1960 with the Soviet Union claiming the first title in France. This era was marked by the emergence of new footballing powers and tactical innovations. Notable moments include Italy’s 1968 victory, the only final replayed after a draw, and West Germany’s dominance with wins in 1972 and 1980. These early tournaments laid the foundation for what would become a premier international competition.

Lev Yashin, Euro champion with Soviet Union in 1960 – IMAGO / Alexei Belikov

1984-2000: Growth and expansion

From 1984 to 2000, the tournament expanded in popularity and format. France, led by Michel Platini, won in 1984, with Platini setting a record of nine goals. The tournament saw dramatic victories such as Denmark’s surprise win in 1992 and Germany‘s golden goal triumph in 1996. The introduction of co-hosting in 2000 by Belgium and the Netherlands highlighted this era of growth and competitiveness.

Denmark champions Euro 1992 – IMAGO / Buzzi

2004-2020: Modern era

The modern era has seen heightened competition and unexpected outcomes. Greece’s shocking win in 2004, Spain‘s dominance with consecutive wins in 2008 and 2012, and Portugal’s victory in 2016 exemplify the tournament’s unpredictability. The 2020 edition, held across multiple countries, saw Italy triumph over England in a tense penalty shootout, showcasing the tournament’s evolving nature.

Panagiotis Fyssas, Euro champion with Greece in 2004 – IMAGO/MIS

Notable records and statistics

Most titles by country

Germany : 3 titles (1972, 1980, 1996)

: 3 titles (1972, 1980, 1996) Spain : 3 titles (1964, 2008, 2012)

: 3 titles (1964, 2008, 2012) France: 2 titles (1984, 2000)

Carles Puyol, Euro champion with Spain in 2008 – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Most goals scored in a single tournament

Michel Platini: 9 goals (France, 1984)

Michel Platini, champion with France in 1984 – IMAGO / Colorsport

Youngest and oldest champions

Youngest : Renato Sanches (Portugal, 2016) at 18 years

: Renato Sanches (Portugal, 2016) at 18 years Oldest: Arnold Mühren (Netherlands, 1988) at 37 years

Impact on football and conclusion

The UEFA Euro has significantly influenced European football, providing a stage for emerging talents and demonstrating tactical prowess. It has fostered unity and pride among participating nations, adding rich history and tradition to the sport. Many players have used the Euros to springboard to international stardom, making it a crucial element in the football calendar.

Cristiano Ronaldo, champion with Portugal in 2016 – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As we look forward to Euro 2024, we remember the champions of the past and anticipate new legends in the making. This comprehensive list of UEFA Euro winners by year highlights the rich history and significance of the tournament, offering fans a detailed look at its evolution.