Jonquel Jones’ contract with the New York Liberty: Her salary and remaining time on the team

Jonquel Jones has become the defining presence for the New York Liberty, blending dominance in the paint with leadership that extends beyond the stat sheet. Her influence on the team is as visible as her highlight-reel plays.

The Liberty have built around her explosiveness and versatility, making her contract more than just a number. It reflects the organization’s commitment to a player who has consistently reshaped the dynamics of every game she touches.

As the league watches, the details of her WNBA salary and remaining time with the team hint at bigger narratives—about ambition, value, and the balance between star power and team strategy.

What is Jonquel Jones’ salary with the New York Liberty?

Jonquel Jones, one of the WNBA’s most dominant forwards, is earning a base salary of $192,500 for the 2025 season with the New York Liberty, according to Spotrac. Her deal reflects both her veteran status and the evolving financial landscape, where top-tier talent is finally seeing more competitive compensation

Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half in 2025. (Source: Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

She signed a two-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $385,000. While these figures still trail far behind NBA counterparts, they mark a steady climb in WNBA salaries—especially for players with her résumé, which includes an MVP award and multiple All-Star appearances.

Beyond her paycheck, she supplements her income through overseas play and brand endorsements, including partnerships with Nike and State Farm. But within the Liberty’s salary cap structure, her deal is a strategic investment in a player who anchors both ends of the court.

Jonquel Jones’ contract: How long does the deal last?

Jonquel Jones’ current contract with the New York Liberty spans two seasons, covering 2024 and 2025, after which she becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

This two-year pact is a protected contract, meaning she cannot be waived without financial consequence to the team—a status reserved for cornerstone players. It also gives the Liberty a window to chase a championship with a core that includes Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jones herself.

The timing of the contract aligns with the Liberty’s broader roster strategy: short-term flexibility with high-impact talent. Whether she re-signs beyond 2025 may depend on playoff success, team chemistry and the league’s next collective bargaining shifts.