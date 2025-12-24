Dak Prescott sends strong message to Cowboys fans ahead of 2026 NFL season

With two weeks remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys already know their fate. Once again, their hopes of reaching the playoffs have vanished, leaving Dak Prescott and his teammates to start looking ahead to the next campaign for America’s Team.

The mood inside the facilities is clear: this cannot happen again. For that reason, the quarterback delivered a strong message to the fans ahead of what’s to come: “We won’t be back here in this spot,” Prescott said Tuesday, via ESPN.

Can they make it? Prescott stated that he will do everything in his power, alongside his teammates, to bring home a championship: “I feel like the last few times I’ve said that were playoff losses. Each year has its own troubles. Each year has its own highs, lows, ebbs and flows and everything within it. The importance is controlling what you can … I’m going to do my damnedest, controlling what I can and as you get older, I think having more input, having more say so and being asked more questions from the front office.

“Maybe there’s a little bit more that I can do, and it’s not physically or me getting better at my game. Maybe it’s speaking up and saying that this will help or I think this can help. Whatever it takes, once again I’m going to do my damnedest and make sure that I’m influencing and encouraging everybody else around me, not just the players, to do the same.”

Dak Prescott isn’t abandoning ship

Even though fate once again kept the Cowboys out of the upcoming playoffs, Prescott was asked if he preferred to sit out the final games on the bench: “Absolutely not, especially on Christmas,” he said.

The QB also added: “Particularly right now, going into this game, getting a chance to play on Christmas day, first time and also just the fact of being away from my family. I’m not trying to be away from my family if I’m not going to get to play this game and get to do something I love at a high level [and] finish a good individual season, I guess you could say, off strong … Fifteen games under the belt, I want to make it 17.”

Prescott’s outstanding season

Dak Prescott is having a career-defining season, rightfully earning a Pro Bowl selection for his outstanding play. With an efficient 73.1 QBR, he has thrown for 28 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions, leading the Cowboys’ high-powered offense.

Prescott has already amassed 4,175 passing yards, leaving him just 4 yards behind Matthew Stafford for the top spot in the league. As the regular season nears its end, Dak is firmly in the hunt to finish as the NFL‘s passing yards leader.

