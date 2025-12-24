NBA players with the most turnovers in a single season: Which stars made the most errors?

In NBA history, turnovers have long revealed a side of the game that scoring totals often miss. When offenses become centralized and possessions accelerate, the margin for error narrows and mistakes begin to accumulate over a full season.
Many of the highest turnover totals came during years of extreme usage. Star players handled the ball on nearly every trip, pushing tempo, forcing reads, and operating within systems built entirely around their decisions.
Those seasons unfolded in different eras and under different styles, but they shared a common thread. Constant pressure and creative freedom combined to produce numbers that still stand apart in the league’s statistical history.
Who holds the record for most turnovers in a single season?
In a league where ball control is as prized as scoring, one player’s statistical mark stands out for all the wrong reasons. The single-season NBA record for turnovers belongs to James Harden, who coughed up possession a staggering 464 times during the 2016-17 campaign while with the Houston Rockets.
James Harden in 2017 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
That total tops every player in league history since turnovers were officially tracked for individuals starting in 1977-78. His 2016-17 season was one of heavy usage, as he regularly led the Rockets in minutes, shot attempts and assists — a combination that often puts a heavy burden on ball handlers.
The volume of touches created opportunities for both creativity and costly miscues, culminating in the record number of giveaways. Although turnovers are a negative stat, they also reflect just how central certain players are to their team’s offense.
Behind his peak mark, other high-turnover seasons reveal how offensive roles and playing style influence this unusual leaderboard. Stars like Russell Westbrook have hovered near the top in their own seasons, and even role players can post high totals in the right context. But Harden’s 464 remains the benchmark.
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Turnovers
|James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|2016-17
|464
|Russell Westbrook
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|2016-17
|438
|James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|2018-19
|387
|Russell Westbrook
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|2017-18
|381
|James Harden
|Houston Rockets
|2015-16
|374
|Artis Gilmore
|Chicago Bulls
|1977-78
|366
|Kevin Porter
|TOT
|1977-78
|360
|Micheal Ray Richardson
|New York Knicks
|1979-80
|359
|Trae Young
|Atlanta Hawks
|2024-25
|355
|Ricky Sobers
|Indiana Pacers
|1977-78
|352
|Charles Barkley
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1985-86
|350
|Reggie Theus
|Chicago Bulls
|1979-80
|348
|LeBron James
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2017-18
|347
|George McGinnis
|Denver Nuggets
|1978-79
|346
|Bob McAdoo
|New York Knicks
|1977-78
|346
|Ron Harper
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|1986-87
|345
|Allen Iverson
|Philadelphia 76ers
|2004-05
|344
|Isiah Thomas
|Detroit Pistons
|1986-87
|343
|Russell Westbrook
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|2015-16
|342
|Jeff Ruland
|Washington Bullets
|1983-84
|342
|James Harden
|L.A. Clippers
|2024-25
|341
|Allen Iverson
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1996-97
|337
|Kevin Porter
|Detroit Pistons
|1978-79
|337
|Ray Williams
|Kansas City Kings
|1982-83
|335
|Jim Jackson
|Dallas Mavericks
|1993-94
|334