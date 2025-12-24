NBA players with the most turnovers in a single season: Which stars made the most errors?

In NBA history, turnovers have long revealed a side of the game that scoring totals often miss. When offenses become centralized and possessions accelerate, the margin for error narrows and mistakes begin to accumulate over a full season.

Many of the highest turnover totals came during years of extreme usage. Star players handled the ball on nearly every trip, pushing tempo, forcing reads, and operating within systems built entirely around their decisions.

Those seasons unfolded in different eras and under different styles, but they shared a common thread. Constant pressure and creative freedom combined to produce numbers that still stand apart in the league’s statistical history.

Who holds the record for most turnovers in a single season?

In a league where ball control is as prized as scoring, one player’s statistical mark stands out for all the wrong reasons. The single-season NBA record for turnovers belongs to James Harden, who coughed up possession a staggering 464 times during the 2016-17 campaign while with the Houston Rockets.

James Harden in 2017 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

That total tops every player in league history since turnovers were officially tracked for individuals starting in 1977-78. His 2016-17 season was one of heavy usage, as he regularly led the Rockets in minutes, shot attempts and assists — a combination that often puts a heavy burden on ball handlers.

The volume of touches created opportunities for both creativity and costly miscues, culminating in the record number of giveaways. Although turnovers are a negative stat, they also reflect just how central certain players are to their team’s offense.

Behind his peak mark, other high-turnover seasons reveal how offensive roles and playing style influence this unusual leaderboard. Stars like Russell Westbrook have hovered near the top in their own seasons, and even role players can post high totals in the right context. But Harden’s 464 remains the benchmark.

Player Team Season Turnovers James Harden Houston Rockets 2016-17 464 Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 2016-17 438 James Harden Houston Rockets 2018-19 387 Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 2017-18 381 James Harden Houston Rockets 2015-16 374 Artis Gilmore Chicago Bulls 1977-78 366 Kevin Porter TOT 1977-78 360 Micheal Ray Richardson New York Knicks 1979-80 359 Trae Young Atlanta Hawks 2024-25 355 Ricky Sobers Indiana Pacers 1977-78 352 Charles Barkley Philadelphia 76ers 1985-86 350 Reggie Theus Chicago Bulls 1979-80 348 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2017-18 347 George McGinnis Denver Nuggets 1978-79 346 Bob McAdoo New York Knicks 1977-78 346 Ron Harper Cleveland Cavaliers 1986-87 345 Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 2004-05 344 Isiah Thomas Detroit Pistons 1986-87 343 Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder 2015-16 342 Jeff Ruland Washington Bullets 1983-84 342 James Harden L.A. Clippers 2024-25 341 Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 1996-97 337 Kevin Porter Detroit Pistons 1978-79 337 Ray Williams Kansas City Kings 1982-83 335 Jim Jackson Dallas Mavericks 1993-94 334 (Source: Statmuse)

