Trending topics:
NBA

NBA players with the most turnovers in a single season: Which stars made the most errors?

High usage, nonstop creation and offenses built around one decision-maker often leave a hidden statistical trail. Some NBA seasons pushed control to its limit, revealing how thin the line can be between command and chaos.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in 2017.
© Jonathan Bachman/Getty ImagesJames Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in 2017.

In NBA history, turnovers have long revealed a side of the game that scoring totals often miss. When offenses become centralized and possessions accelerate, the margin for error narrows and mistakes begin to accumulate over a full season.

Many of the highest turnover totals came during years of extreme usage. Star players handled the ball on nearly every trip, pushing tempo, forcing reads, and operating within systems built entirely around their decisions.

Those seasons unfolded in different eras and under different styles, but they shared a common thread. Constant pressure and creative freedom combined to produce numbers that still stand apart in the league’s statistical history.

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most turnovers in a single season?

In a league where ball control is as prized as scoring, one player’s statistical mark stands out for all the wrong reasons. The single-season NBA record for turnovers belongs to James Harden, who coughed up possession a staggering 464 times during the 2016-17 campaign while with the Houston Rockets.

James Harden in 2017 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

James Harden in 2017 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That total tops every player in league history since turnovers were officially tracked for individuals starting in 1977-78. His 2016-17 season was one of heavy usage, as he regularly led the Rockets in minutes, shot attempts and assists — a combination that often puts a heavy burden on ball handlers.

The volume of touches created opportunities for both creativity and costly miscues, culminating in the record number of giveaways. Although turnovers are a negative stat, they also reflect just how central certain players are to their team’s offense.

Advertisement

Behind his peak mark, other high-turnover seasons reveal how offensive roles and playing style influence this unusual leaderboard. Stars like Russell Westbrook have hovered near the top in their own seasons, and even role players can post high totals in the right context. But Harden’s 464 remains the benchmark.

PlayerTeamSeasonTurnovers
James HardenHouston Rockets2016-17464
Russell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder2016-17438
James HardenHouston Rockets2018-19387
Russell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder2017-18381
James HardenHouston Rockets2015-16374
Artis GilmoreChicago Bulls1977-78366
Kevin PorterTOT1977-78360
Micheal Ray RichardsonNew York Knicks1979-80359
Trae YoungAtlanta Hawks2024-25355
Ricky SobersIndiana Pacers1977-78352
Charles BarkleyPhiladelphia 76ers1985-86350
Reggie TheusChicago Bulls1979-80348
LeBron JamesCleveland Cavaliers2017-18347
George McGinnisDenver Nuggets1978-79346
Bob McAdooNew York Knicks1977-78346
Ron HarperCleveland Cavaliers1986-87345
Allen IversonPhiladelphia 76ers2004-05344
Isiah ThomasDetroit Pistons1986-87343
Russell WestbrookOklahoma City Thunder2015-16342
Jeff RulandWashington Bullets1983-84342
James HardenL.A. Clippers2024-25341
Allen IversonPhiladelphia 76ers1996-97337
Kevin PorterDetroit Pistons1978-79337
Ray WilliamsKansas City Kings1982-83335
Jim JacksonDallas Mavericks1993-94334
(Source: Statmuse)
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
NBA Rumors: James Harden reportedly faces unexpected future within the Clippers
NBA

NBA Rumors: James Harden reportedly faces unexpected future within the Clippers

Is James Harden playing today, December 15, for Clippers vs Grizzlies?
NBA

Is James Harden playing today, December 15, for Clippers vs Grizzlies?

James Harden reacts in shock as Chris Paul and the Clippers part ways
NBA

James Harden reacts in shock as Chris Paul and the Clippers part ways

Maxx Crosby sends clear message to Pete Carroll, Raiders about 2026 1st overall pick
NFL

Maxx Crosby sends clear message to Pete Carroll, Raiders about 2026 1st overall pick

Better Collective Logo