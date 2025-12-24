Where to watch Cameroon vs Gabon live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon will square off against Gabon in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Cameroon vs Gabon online in the US on Fubo]

Two familiar rivals get a chance to bounce back as Gabon and Cameroon square off after both narrowly missing Intercontinental Qualifier spots. Gabon fell in the semifinals to Nigeria and will look to maximize what could be one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s final runs at the international level.

Meanwhile, Cameroon enters eager to respond after a shock loss to DR Congo. With the Indomitable Lions led by the attacking spark of Bryan Mbeumo, this matchup offers both sides a prime opportunity to open their AFCON campaign with a statement result.

When will the Cameroon vs Gabon match be played?

Cameroon take on Gabon for the Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Wednesday, December 24. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pierre Aubameyang of Gabon – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Cameroon vs Gabon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Cameroon vs Gabon in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Cameroon and Gabon live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.