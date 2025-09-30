Napheesa Collier voices strong complaints with direct criticism to Cathy Engelbert, WNBA

The season ended in the worst possible way for the Minnesota Lynx — not only because of their semifinal playoff elimination at the hands of the Mercury, but also due to the serious injury suffered by Napheesa Collier. The team’s star, clearly frustrated with certain leadership issues within the league, directed strong criticism toward Cathy Engelbert and WNBA officials.

During her end-of-season media availability on Tuesday, Collier delivered major criticism toward league officials and the “tone-deaf and dismissive approach that our leaders always seem to take” when it comes to governing the league.

“We have the best players in the world, we have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world,” she said. “The real threat to our league isn’t money, it isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.“

In her remarks, the team’s main figure even addressed the potential sanctions she might face following her strong statement: “It seems like anything with free speech will be fined now,” she said.

“Our leadership’s answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone’s voices by handing out fines,” Collier also added. “I’m not concerned about a fine, I’m concerned about the future of our sport. Fans see it every night, coaches both winning and losing, pointed out every night in pregame and postgame media. Yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way.”

Collier voices her frustration

Napheesa Collier, current WNBPA vice president, explained that she chose to speak out publicly after multiple concerns she brought directly to Commissioner Engelbert were continuously overlooked.

“I finally grown tired. For far too long, I have tried to have these conversations in private, but it’s clear there is no intention of accepting there’s a problem,” she said. “The league has made it clear it isn’t about innovation, it isn’t about collaboration, it’s about control and power.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert poses with MVP Napheesa Collier.

Support for her peers

Another specific criticism Collier directed at Engelbert was about the amount of money earned by top talents like Clark, Reese, and Bueckers — players she believes deserve much more given what they bring to the league.

“I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin (Clark), Angel (Reese) and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, ‘Caitlin (Clark) should be grateful to make $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything.'”