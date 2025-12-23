Munetaka Murakami explains why he chose White Sox despite NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies interest

The impressive numbers posted by Munetaka Murakami during his tenure with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows drew the attention of MLB powerhouses such as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ultimately, and against all odds, the Japanese star opted to pass on those opportunities and became the newest member of the Chicago White Sox.

His decision was far from random. Murakami revealed in a recent interview with Chris Getz on the White Sox Podcast that he felt destined to arrive on the South Side of Chicago, where he believes the young talent around him will help lead to major success.

“I feel there are lot of exciting young players here. Just as my career panned out in Japan, I went to a team that was very young and we got to the promised land of winning the championship there. I kinda feel something similar here, I feel like I’m destined to be here,” he said through his translator, via Chuck Garfien of CHSN.

Murakami leaves the NPB after eight years and joins the White Sox on a two-year, $34 million deal. From now on, all eyes will be on what the Japanese star can do to help the team improve on last season’s performance.

Murakami’s incredible numbers in the NPB

During his eight-year tenure with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, Murakami has solidified his status as Japan’s premier power-hitting corner infielder. Across seven full seasons in the NPB, he launched a staggering 246 home runs, highlighted by a historic 2022 campaign where he belted 56 long balls to break the single-season record for a Japanese-born player.

His consistent production and elite slugging ability have not only made him a superstar in the NPB but also one of the most feared hitters in international baseball.

Passing on major alternatives

Before choosing to sign with the Chicago White Sox, Munetaka Murakami was the subject of an intense bidding war involving several major franchises. While the Mets, Yankees, and Phillies emerged as the primary candidates for his services, he ultimately turned down their offers.

Additionally, several other teams—including the Padres, Diamondbacks, Angels, and Giants—were among those that inquired about his conditions and expressed strong interest in the Japanese slugger before he made his final decision.

