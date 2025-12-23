Andrew Friedman reveals Dodgers’ potential re-signing announcement for next year

The Los Angeles Dodgers have set their sights on defending their World Series title in 2025. With changes in the roster and anticipated major announcements regarding players such as Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker during the offseason, Andrew Friedman, their President of Baseball Operations, has hinted at the possibility of re-signing notable players for the upcoming season.

According to Dodgers Nation, Friedman addressed the potential return of Evan Phillips to the Dodgers next year. “We’ve had several discussions with Evan and his agent. With him recovering from surgery, he will take some time and look to sign after he starts throwing off the mound as his rehab progresses,” Friedman stated.

With Friedman’s comments, expectations are for the Dodgers to re-sign Phillips by mid-2026 when he becomes a free agent. The team plans to negotiate once he’s fully recovered from his injury. “Evan has played a crucial role in our past successes, and we remain in dialogue about his return,” Friedman added, referencing the potential rejoining of Phillips.

What’s the injury that Phillips is dealing with?

Phillips is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery, which was necessitated by a damaged ulnar collateral ligament requiring reconstruction. This situation leaves some uncertainty regarding the return of the 31-year-old right-handed pitcher.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips.

However, if he recovers in time, Phillips could significantly bolster the Dodgers’ roster during the latter part of the regular season. Given the length of the season and his past performance with the team, he could be a valuable asset.

Phillips reportedly has another suitor for the next season

While Phillips continues his recovery, reports suggest that the Dodgers are not the only team interested in adding him to their roster. The Boston Red Sox have also expressed interest in signing him for the 2026 MLB season, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

Despite the challenges of Phillips’ return to the reigning champions’ roster next year, Friedman’s statements and the Red Sox’s interest could bode well for his comeback to the MLB following his difficult injury.

