What happens if the Valkyries win, tie or lose vs. the Dream in Game 3 of the 2026 WNBA Finals?

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream enter Game 3 of the 2026 WNBA Finals with the championship race heating up. With the series shifting to Atlanta, every result could reshape the path to the title.

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream are tied 1-1 in the 2026 WNBA Finals, setting the stage for a pivotal Game 3 at State Farm Arena. After they claimed a 68-64 win in the opener, Atlanta answered with a 79-65 victory.

For the Valkyries, the challenge is to regain their defensive edge after allowing 79 points. Atlanta, meanwhile, will look to build on Angel Reese’s dominant performance, as she finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds to lead their response.

A tie is not possible in basketball; if the score is level after regulation, the game goes to overtime. Will Natalie Nakase‘s team reclaim the advantage, or can Karl Smesko‘s side protect home court and move closer to the title?

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What happens if the Valkyries win Game 3 vs. the Dream?

If the Golden State Valkyries win Game 3, they will take a 2-1 lead over the Atlanta Dream in the 2026 WNBA Finals and move two victories away from their first championship. The win would give Golden State the advantage in the best-of-seven series as the teams continue their battle for the title.

Allisha Gray #15 of the Dream controls the ball between Tiffany Hayes #15 and Kaila Charles #6 of the Valkyries (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Valkyries will look to bounce back after falling 79-65 in Game 2 at Chase Center on October 19. Golden State struggled to contain Atlanta’s offense after halftime, surrendering a decisive scoring run that turned a close game into a double-digit defeat.

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Natalie Nakase’s team bench outscored Atlanta’s reserves 33-11, but only Gabby Williams among Golden State’s starters reached double figures, finishing with 14 points. A win in Atlanta would also help Golden State regain control after the Dream ended the Valkyries’ early series advantage.

The teams are playing for their first WNBA championship, and Game 3 represents an important opportunity for the Valkyries to show they can respond to adversity on the road.

Golden State finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed with a 32-12 record and reached the Finals after sweeping the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.

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What happens if the Valkyries lose Game 3 against Atlanta?

If the Golden State Valkyries lose Game 3, they will fall behind the Atlanta Dream 2-1 in the 2026 WNBA Finals, leaving them needing to win the next game to avoid facing a 3-1 deficit. The result would give Atlanta the series advantage and put the Dream two wins away from their first WNBA championship.

A defeat would be especially costly because Golden State would have lost both games in Atlanta’s home stretch if the Dream also won Game 4 on Saturday, October 24.

The Valkyries will need to limit Atlanta’s transition opportunities and find a way to contain Angel Reese, who led the Dream with 27 points in the team’s 79-65 win in Game 2, according to Golden State’s official recap.

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Atlanta also generated a decisive 29-8 scoring run after the teams were tied at 40 early in the third quarter. Preventing another momentum swing will be essential if Golden State wants to avoid losing control of the series.

Still, a Game 3 loss would not end the Valkyries’ championship hopes. The Finals are a best-of-seven series, meaning the first team to win four games takes the title. Golden State would have opportunities to respond, starting with Game 4 in Atlanta, but the pressure would increase with every subsequent game.

For Atlanta, a win would reinforce the momentum created by its Game 2 comeback and put the franchise in a strong position to pursue its first championship. The Dream have reached the Finals before but have never won the title, making this series a major opportunity for the organization.

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Key takeaways