What happens if the Valkyries win, tie or lose vs. the Dream in Game 4 of the 2026 WNBA Finals?

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream face a pivotal Game 4 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, with every possession potentially changing the championship picture. Which scenarios could shape the series from here?

After a dramatic opening stretch in the 2026 WNBA Finals, the series has taken another turn. The Dream defeated the Valkyries 97-71 in Game 3, moving ahead 2-1 and putting the pressure squarely on Golden State heading into Game 4.

Golden State Valkyries now face a crucial road matchup against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on Saturday. With the best-of-seven series shifting deeper into its decisive stage, the result could dramatically change the outlook.

So, what exactly would a win or loss mean for the Valkyries? And while a tie is not possible in a WNBA game because overtime is played if necessary, understanding every potential outcome helps explain what comes next in the Finals.

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What happens if the Valkyries win Game 4?

If the Golden State Valkyries win Game 4, they will tie the Atlanta Dream 2-2 in the 2026 WNBA Finals and completely reset the series heading into Game 5. Golden State currently trails 2-1 after Atlanta’s 97-71 victory in Game 3.

Isobel Borlase #20, Naz Hillmon #00 and Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The result would put the Valkyries back on level terms in the best-of-seven Finals. With the series using a 2-2-1-1-1 format, Game 5 is scheduled for Monday, October 26, giving Golden State home-court advantage.

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Can the Valkyries tie the Dream in Game 4?

Game 4 itself cannot officially end in a tie. If the teams are level after regulation, the WNBA game goes to overtime until there is a winner. Therefore, the relevant scenario is a Valkyries victory that would make the Finals series 2-2.

That distinction matters because the 2026 Finals are a best-of-seven series, meaning the first team to reach four victories wins the championship.

For Golden State, reaching 2-2 would be particularly important after Atlanta seized control of the series in Game 3. The Dream have now won two straight games after losing the opener 68-64, and Game 4 gives the Valkyries their next chance to stop that run.

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What happens if the Valkyries lose Game 4?

If the Valkyries lose Game 4, the Atlanta Dream will take a 3-1 lead in the WNBA Finals and move within one victory of the championship. That would leave Golden State with no margin for error, as the Valkyries would have to win three consecutive games to keep their title hopes alive.

The Dream would then have three opportunities to close out the series, beginning with Game 5 in San Francisco. If necessary, Game 6 would return to Atlanta on October 29, while a decisive Game 7 would be played back at Chase Center on October 31.

That makes Game 4 a major turning point for Golden State. Atlanta has already taken control after its 97-71 win in Game 3, with Angel Reese posting 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Dream forcing 17 Valkyries turnovers.

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Key takeaways