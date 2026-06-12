Who’s performing the Paraguayan national anthem before 2026 World Cup debut vs USA?

As Paraguay prepares for its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against the United States, anticipation won't be limited to the starting lineups. In LA, all eyes will also be on a pre-match tradition that often sets the emotional tone.

The United States‘ opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Paraguay will always be expected to deliver a charged atmosphere, but one of the night’s most meaningful moments will arrive before kickoff.

As Paraguay returns to the sport’s biggest stage for the first time since 2010, attention will turn to the pre-match ceremony and the artists chosen to represent the nation’s identity in front of a global audience.

Acclaimed Paraguayan duo Purahei Soul, comprised of Jennifer Hicks Enciso and Miguel Narvaez, will perform the Paraguayan national anthem ahead of La Albirroja’s World Cup debut against the U.S. in Los Angeles.

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Who are Purahei Soul?

Purahei Soul is a Paraguayan musical duo made up of Jennifer Hicks Enciso and Miguel Narvaez, known for blending traditional Paraguayan sounds with jazz, blues and contemporary influences.

The duo was formed in 2013 after they met during a jazz seminar while studying at the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Art at the National University of Asuncion. What began as performances of folk songs and jazz standards gradually evolved into a distinctive musical identity rooted in Paraguayan culture.

Their name reflects that philosophy. “Purahei” means “song” in Guarani, Paraguay’s indigenous language, while “Soul” references both the genre’s emotional depth and the Afro-American influences that helped shape their sound.

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What songs are Purahei Soul best known for?

Purahei Soul is best known for songs such as “Desapego“, “Mbaraka Love” and tracks from their acclaimed album Swing Guarani. Their music stands out for combining Paraguayan folklore with modern arrangements and socially conscious storytelling.

Released in 2018, Swing Guarani became the project’s breakthrough album and introduced international audiences to the duo’s multilingual approach. The record featured songs performed in Guarani, Spanish and English, showcasing their ability to move between genres without losing their Paraguayan essence.

Was this Purahei Soul’s first FIFA World Cup appearance?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marked Purahei Soul’s first appearance at an official FIFA World Cup ceremony. There is no record of the duo participating in previous editions of the tournament, making the anthem performance a historic milestone.

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FIFA confirmed that Jennifer Hicks Enciso and Miguel Narvaez would perform Paraguay’s national anthem before the match against the United States after weeks of speculation about who would receive the honor.

Their selection was widely celebrated in Paraguay, where supporters viewed the decision as an opportunity to showcase the country’s artistic talent on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.