Argentina’s Medina sets record straight on 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain after conspiracy theories

Despite days passing since Argentina suffered a loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, the team’s pre-match talk remains at the center of attention for thousands of soccer fans around the world who have begun believing in bizarre conspiracy theories targeting Argentina in the tournament decider. However, Facundo Medina has come forward to shut them down.

Speaking with Grego Rosello on Telefe’s streaming channel, Facundo Medina stated: “Why do you think we would do what in the match? We want to win like everyone else. What do you think? I would be happy, but we lost, and we have to accept it.”

Medina admitted that even his own mother began believing some of those theories, sharing how he reacted: “I told her: ‘Come on, you too with that, stop messing around.'” He also shared an emotional moment when speaking about her: “Monica is my beloved mother; I get emotional because there were days she didn’t eat just to feed me.”

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Not the first time he has addressed the topic

Facundo Medina had already taken it upon himself to clear up the matter so people would stop spreading nonsense. Upon arriving at his family home, he delivered a speech from his balcony to neighbors in a video that circulated across social media, telling them:

Facundo Medina of Argentina.

“Don’t believe bulls**t. You saw through photos and videos that it was always a good group. Don’t believe bulls**t. We are very sad about losing. That’s why some of the guys didn’t come here. We feel bad, we feel sad. I know it’s bad because it’s a soccer match and there are more important things in life.”

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Medina, whose transfer was recently acquired by Olympique Marseille following a loan season and is targeted by Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen, played 50 minutes in the final against Spain after replacing the injured Cuti Romero.

The left-footed defender started in World Cup matches against Algeria, Austria, and Cape Verde, and came on late in the game against Egypt. On the other hand, he was an unused substitute against Jordan, Switzerland, and England.