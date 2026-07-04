Orlando Gill explains altercation with Kylian Mbappe after loss in Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill commented on the furious encounter he had with Kylian Mbappe following their defeat against France in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill explained the tense altercation he starred in with Kylian Mbappe following the elimination of the “Albirroja” against France in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. The Paraguayan netminder threw the ball at the French forward’s back after the final whistle, an action that ignited the end of the match and triggered a scuffle between players from both teams.

“This is soccer. If they are not used to this, well, what can we do,” Gill stated, though he still valued the European squad’s performance. “I extended my hand to congratulate him, but since he ignored me… obviously, I had a moment of anger, but later I calmed down.”

“I congratulate them, France have had an excellent campaign, they are candidates to be world champions,” the goalkeeper added following a matchup that was decided by a penalty converted by Mbappe. The French star also threw a barb at Paraguay’s players and their style of play.

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Mbappe’s message

Throughout the match, Paraguay engaged in a physical battle, frequently relying on tactical fouls, hard tackles, and shirt-pulling to disrupt the fluidity of the French attack. Tempers flared on both sides as the intensity spiked between the players and the technical benches.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France

Following the victory, Kylian Mbappe did not mince words regarding the hostile environment, issuing a defiant message that has already begun to polarize fans and pundits.

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“If we have to get our hands dirty, we will get our hands dirty,” Mbappe told reporters. “Paraguay thought we were going to show up in tuxedos, playing pretty, attacking football. We know how to play dirty too, and that is how they played.”

Mbappe extended his tally to 19 career World Cup goals, including an unprecedented 11 goals in knockout-stage matches—the highest total for any player in the history of the sport. Meanwhile, France remain on track as the top candidate in this edition.

What’s next for France?

The first quarterfinal matchup of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially set, and it promises to be a legendary rematch of the previous edition’s semifinals as France prepare to face Morocco on Thursday, July 9.

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Morocco enter this showdown after becoming the first African nation to reach the final eight in two separate tournaments, following their dominant 3-0 victory over Canada. Meanwhile, France narrowly edged past Paraguay 1-0, courtesy of a decisive strike from Kylian Mbappe.