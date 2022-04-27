A historic series is set to begin on Thursday April 28th from Red Bull Arena between RB Leipzig and Glasgow Rangers. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have laid out the best pick for this Europa League match up.

For RB Leipzig what was a season that started in turmoil with the firing of Jesse Marsch is now one on the brink of a major European success. RB Leipzig turned things around in the Bundesliga and sit in fourth place and with high hopes against Rangers at home.

For Rangers it is a chance to bring the traditional Scottish giants at the forefront of European cup soccer after a long time. It will be the first ever meeting between the sides, with Rangers having a bad track record playing in Germany winning 2 of 24 games on German soil.

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers Outright

RB Leipzig on paper have a more complete side than Rangers, but both are feeling the pressure of getting to the final of the competition. This could be a game where a draw in leg 1 would not be surprising.

RB Leipzig - 1.34

Draw - 5.00

Rangers - 9.75

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers: Goal scoring USMNT players

Hey, why not show some love for two Americans in this match as both sides have American players who have suited up for the USMNT. Which one of them could get a goal? Both are paying out well.

Tyler Adams - 7.50

James Sands - 29.00

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers: Multiple correct score

Bet on a combination of scores and win big with your knowledge of the Europa League.

1-0, 2-0, 3-0 - 2.60

1-2, 1-3, 1-4 - 18.50

3-2, 4-2, 4-3 - 11.50

