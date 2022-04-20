The Nuggets have their backs to the wall but want to avoid a sweep if they can get back into the series of their first-round playoff tie with the Golden State Warriors. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have placed the odds and there are some interesting betting options.

The Denver Nuggets are down but not out in the first round NBA playoff series with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are up 2-0 in the series and look to put the finishing touches on the Nuggets on Thursday.

The Nuggets will need to totally change their performances if they even want to stand a chance against Draymond Green and company. Stephen Curry smashed the Nuggets defense with 34 points in Game 2.

The Nuggets will need their ace Nikola Jokic to step up if they want to have a chance. At BetMGM the oddsmakers have put out some very interesting odds for this NBA playoff matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Money Line Bet

The Golden State Warriors are obvious favorites to take Game 3, the Nuggets will need to be near perfect to turn the tide.

Golden State Warriors - 1.80

Denver Nuggets - 2.05

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets totals

NBA playoff games have been high scoring, what do you think the total number of points will be at the end of the game? The following numbers are the Over.

217.5 - 1.53

219.5 -1.60

222.5 - 1.78

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets player points

Just how many points will the big names score in this important NBA playoff matchup?

Draymond Green Over 14.5 points - 1.91

Nikola Jokic Under 29.5 - 1.97

Klay Thompson Over 22.5 - 1.95

Will Barton Under 15.5 - 1.87

