The Golden State Warriors are up 3-1 over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Western conference semifinals, while no game was really a major blow out, Steph Curry and company have had to put in the work to get to this point.
In Game 4 the Warriors had to leave it late against Memphis and claimed a 101-98 victory, with 3 of the 4 games of the series coming down to the wire, In Game 5 the Grizzlies must be on their toes as there is no tomorrow.
The oddsmakers at Caesars have some interesting bets for bettors to make a wager on and win big cash with the NBA Playoffs. Here are some interesting bets for game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Popular Bet
The outright for Game 5 between the two teams, which seems to have the Warriors about to play another conference final.
- Golden State Warriors - (-135)
- Memphis Grizzlies - +115
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Total Points
How the top players will perform during Game 5.
- Stephen Curry - Over 28.5 (-105)
- Andrew Wiggins - Under 15.5 - (-105)
- Draymond Green - Under 7.5 - (-130)
- Klay Thompson - Over 20.5 - (-125)
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Total Rebounds
How many rebounds will these players have in Game 5?
- Draymond Green Over 7.5 -115 Under 7.5 -115
- Stephen Curry Over 5.5 +100 Under 5.5 -130
- Klay Thompson Over 4.5 +100 Under 4.5 -130
- Andrew Wiggins Over 5.5 -150 Under 5.5 +120
