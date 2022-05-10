It’s Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with the Golden State Warriors having the firm intention of finishing off the Memphis Grizzlies. The oddsmakers at Caesars have put out the odds for this decisive NBA playoff game!

The Golden State Warriors are up 3-1 over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Western conference semifinals, while no game was really a major blow out, Steph Curry and company have had to put in the work to get to this point.

In Game 4 the Warriors had to leave it late against Memphis and claimed a 101-98 victory, with 3 of the 4 games of the series coming down to the wire, In Game 5 the Grizzlies must be on their toes as there is no tomorrow.

The oddsmakers at Caesars have some interesting bets for bettors to make a wager on and win big cash with the NBA Playoffs. Here are some interesting bets for game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Popular Bet

The outright for Game 5 between the two teams, which seems to have the Warriors about to play another conference final.

Golden State Warriors - (-135)

Memphis Grizzlies - +115

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Total Points

How the top players will perform during Game 5.

Stephen Curry - Over 28.5 (-105)

Andrew Wiggins - Under 15.5 - (-105)

Draymond Green - Under 7.5 - (-130)

Klay Thompson - Over 20.5 - (-125)

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Total Rebounds

How many rebounds will these players have in Game 5?

Draymond Green Over 7.5 -115 Under 7.5 -115

Stephen Curry Over 5.5 +100 Under 5.5 -130

Klay Thompson Over 4.5 +100 Under 4.5 -130

Andrew Wiggins Over 5.5 -150 Under 5.5 +120

