The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues with two big matches on Tuesday between Villarreal -Juventus and Chelsea - Lille. Here are some odds, betting options, and parlay bets provided by BetMGM.

For Chelsea, despite dropping in the Premier League standings the Club World Cup winners are ready for a big game against the French champions who are having a disappointing domestic season.

Villarreal -Juventus

Villarreal come in as favorites in this match at 2.50 but Juventus has a very talented squad and despite not being in their best form are a good pick at 2.87. Look for the Italian Old Lady to surprise many and take this one.

Chelsea - Lille

This match is more lopsided as Chelsea should be able to make short work of Lille, who are a 10 to 1 underdog. A good bet if you are a USMNT fan is for either Christian Pulisic to score a goal during the match or Tim Weah, both national team players are paying out 2.80 and 7.50 respectively.

Parlays

An interesting parlay for this match would be a Chelsea win with a Juventus win, which would pay the bettor $375 if they bet $100.

