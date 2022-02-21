While the rumors about his future at Manchester United continue to make big headlines, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suffered a setback by losing $10 million in an investment he made seven years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a wonderful start to his second stint at Manchester United but things would eventually get complicated just a few months later. With a new manager in charge, the Portuguese star has struggled to perform like he did at the beginning of the 2021-22.

Besides, with bitter rivals Manchester City 17 points clear atop the standings, the Premier League title aspirations are practically over for the Red Devils. A situation that for an ambitious player like Ronaldo is quite disappointing.

This season has also been complicated for Cristiano as it seems that, for the first time, Father Time is finally starting to knock his door. Those seem to be the biggest problems for the 37-year-old megastar at the moment, but losing $10 million isn't a good thing either.

This is how Cristiano Ronaldo would have lost $10 million

When we talk about Ronaldo, we're talking about one of the richest players on Earth. Not only he amassed a fortune while playing for the likes of Real Madrid or Juventus, but he also saw plenty of money come his way with the creation of his own brands and sponsorships.

However, according to Expansion, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently lost $10 million by selling his Trump Tower apartment in New York. The forward acquired the property in 2015 for a reported $18.5 million but was forced to settle for much less at the time of selling it.

Ronaldo had initially put the apartment for sale in 2019 for $9 million, the report claims. However, it wasn't until November 2021 when Cristiano has reportedly found a buyer for $7.18 million, far from what he paid seven years ago.