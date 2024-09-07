Jerry Jones talked about the expectations for the Dallas Cowboys and the contract negotiations with Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones is under a lot of pressure with the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades and millions of fans are getting impatient about America’s Team.

Furthermore, after a shocking loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, the controversial owner didn’t make any big splashes in the offseason and has compromised the future of his biggest star, Dak Prescott.

In an incredible move, Jones won’t give his quarterback a contract extension allowing the player to become a free agent in the NFL. Even in this chaotic scenario, Jerry is absolutely confident about the future.

Can Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Jerry Jones made a bold prediction about the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 season. The owner believes they’re definitely championship contenders.

“I feel a lot better than some of the critiques that maybe I’m getting. I’m sensitive to them. I’m frankly a little surprised. I’m surprised that it isn’t more apparent to fans that we put an outstanding team together. I think the team is in better shape to roll than it was last year. I do.”

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

Will Dallas Cowboys give Dak Prescott a contract extension?

Jerry Jones already gave CeeDee Lamb a big contract extension, but, according to the owner, there’s no rush to do the same thing with Dak Prescott or even with Micah Parsons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The key thing to remember about Dak and even Parsons is that it’s not this year. That’s not 2024. That’s about the future from 2024. I’m looking long term. Dak is a long term decision for the Dallas Cowboys. He is the kind of quarterback that gets better and better. There’s room for him to get better.”

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals the reason why Dallas Cowboys won"t give him contract extension

Jones implies that, if Dak delivers a Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys will be more than happy to pay him anything he wants because the trophy would have been delivered. However, if not, Jerry keeps the chance to start from scratch by letting him go.

Advertisement

In the case of Parsons, the defensive star has two more years in his current contract. So, before the hypothetical 2026 season, Jerry could still use a franchise tag on him. A lot of time left.

Advertisement