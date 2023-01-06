Manchester City will receive Chelsea in what will be the third round of the 2022/2023 FA Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

One of the top candidates to win this competition, Manchester City, will play against Chelsea (who are having a bad season) at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England in what will be the third round of the 2022/2023 FA Cup. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting duels that the third round of this 2022/2023 FA Cup will have. Not only because two teams that are currently in the Premier League face each other, but because they are also two of the best. Candidate teams to win all the competitions they play, and this could even be an early final.

On the one hand, there will be the main candidates to win the FA Cup, Manchester City, who are also second in the Premier League and want to go all out this season. Their rivals will be Chelsea, who until now have not shown great performances. As if that were not enough, they were defeated by this same rival just a few days ago. They also trust that the same story will not repeat itself.

Manchester City 's probable lineup

The "Citizens" will not be able to count on Aymeric Laporte or Ruben Dias for this game. However, Guardiola is expected to use an alternative team to preserve the physical condition of his starters.

Manchester City’s possible lineup: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Phillips, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish.

Chelsea 's probable lineup

Chelsea have at least 10 players sidelined with injuries - Sterling, Pulisic, Mount, Reece James, Armando Broja, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy - and it remains to be seen if Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek can return. Many difficulties for Potter when deciding the starting XI.

Chelsea 's possible lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka; Ziyech, Havertz, Aubameyang.

