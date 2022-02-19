The former World Super lightweight Champion Amir Khan has just been knocked out by his fellow countryman Kell Brook. After his dramatic loss, he opened his heart and shared a glimpse of what his future could be.

Undoubtedly, one of the most charismatic British boxers of the recent boxing era is Amir Khan. With 40 fights so far, he has clearly shown his skills and heart to come back after falling against great rivals, however, following this time knock-out loss against Kell Brook at Manchester Arena, something in him could have changed.

King Khan's current resume is 34-6-0, with 26 KOs involved in his career: 21 caused by the power of his knuckles, and 5 suffered by his chin. Making his professional debut at 19 years old, he became the WBA World Super lightweight Champion in 2009 and made 5 successful defenses of his belt.

So far in his boxing path, British Amir Khan had the chance to clash against several World Champions not only in England but in the United States: Marco Antonio Barrera, Paul Malignaggi, Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, Lamont Peterson, Danny Garcia, Devon Alexander, Canelo Alvarez, and Terrence Crawford.

Amir Khan's revealing words after suffering a KO defeat against Kell Brook

On the sixth round of his Welterweight clash against the former 147 pound World titlist Kell Brook, Amir Khan was stopped to concrete the sixth loss of his career. Then, outside the ring, with his face freshly smashed due to Brook's blows, he opened his heart to Sky Sports and shared his thoughts about his future.

"I am very upset, I did all the training that I had to do in the United States. I respect Kell Brook, he gave a great performance. He did everything he needed to do in the fight and obviously, he was the best man tonight. I just couldn't get going, I was falling short and missing a lot. 40 fights are a lot of fights, winning World titles, I need to sit down with my family but I think is the end of my career here now: that love of the sport is not there anymore. That is a sign for me but let's see.", stated Khan.

Khan's other defeats by the way of knockout

As it was said above, the one against Kell Brook meant the sixth loss in Amir Khan's career so far. Almost all of them were by the quick way. Back in 2008, was the first time Khan was knocked out. His executioner was Colombian Breidis Prescott. Then five years passed until he was sent to the canvas again: this time it was Danny Swift Garcia who defeated him.

The most dramatic of the KO's that King Khan suffered came in 2016: in a catchweight of 155 pounds he faced Canelo Alvarez for the Mexican's WBC Middleweight belt but he was brutally sent to sleep by a cold right cross. Three years have gone by to witness the next fall of the British former World Champion: at the time, Terrence Crawford defeated him with a low blow that make him bend and break a forced the fight to be stopped.