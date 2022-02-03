The list of possible rivals for Canelo Alvarez's next fights has grown as Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn confirmed he already has sent an offer to the Mexican star to make a deal for two clashes that could be massive.

Canelo Alvarez must enjoy his last days of vacation cause 2022 promises to bring him huge challenges. The Unification of all the World titles of the Super middleweight division was an extraordinary tale but it remains now in the past. At 31 years old, Alvarez has plenty of ink to still write exciting chapters of his boxing career.

The latest updates of Canelo's possible next rival pointed out a complicated fight against current WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo. Not only his former promoter Oscar de la Hoya considers the Hitman as a legitimate opponent for the Pound for Pound King, but, also his trainer Eddy Reynoso.

On the table, it lays also the option that initially was considered as Alvarez's first choice: challenge Congolese Ilunga Junior Makabu for his WBC World Cruiserweight title. Undoubtedly, a massive fight that in case of success for Canelo, would add him to the exclusive list of World Champions in 5 different weight classes.

The huge two-fight deal offer that Canelo Alvarez received from Eddie Hearn

In an interview with MMA Hour, Eddie Hearn shared that he hopes Canelo would accept to establish again a work relationship with him, as he prepared a combo for the Guadalajara native that looks really irresistible for both, the Mexican and the boxing fans around the world: to fight WBA World Light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol in May, and to make the third chapter of his violent story with Gennady Golovkin in September.

"I met with Canelo in San Diego. This is the time of the year when he receives offers from everybody. He could face Charlo with PBC, or Beterbiev with Top Rank. From us (Matchroom Boxing) he could have Bivol and Golovkin, two massive fights", stated Hearn.

Canelo and Hearn worked together recently when the Pound for Pound King fought against Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders for their respective World Super middleweight belts. That is why the British promoter feels he knows Alvarez well enough to expect to accept the offer he made him.

"The challenges are Canelo's main motivation. He will pick the fight he wants, just that. The one against GGG is still the biggest in the boxing world right now: it would be a trilogy for all of the Super middleweight belts... Bivol is a great fight in the 175 pounds if he wants now to be the Unified Light heavyweight Champion.", confessed Hearn.