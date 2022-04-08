It seems that Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez is not too confident about Gennady Golovkin's chances to defeat Japanese World Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata as his trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso revealed they have already in mind who to fight in September in case GGG falls in Japan.

Canelo Alvarez accepted a two-fight deal offered by Matchroom Boxing and DAZN which contemplates covering almost all of his usual preferred dates to fight, May and September. However, as a current free agent, he can change the direction of his career if something goes wrong. It seems Alvarez already has a B plan, a shocking one, in case the scheduled fight for September against Gennady Golovkin can not happen.

From Alvarez's camp, there have been several messages pointing out that the Kazakh may have already lived his best years in boxing. After more than a year's absence in a ring, Golovkin has a hard challenge ahead, the last hurdle to jump to finally be in a position to have a rematch against Canelo.

GGG is facing the Japanese WBA World Middleweight titlist Ryota Murata in Japan. Murata (16-2-0, 13 KOs) is a hard puncher and at 36 years old he is less old than Gennady, who has recently turned 40. Father time does not forgive anybody and there is a huge risk that the Kazakh can not succeed in this test and, then, be able to meet Canelo in September.

Eddy Reynoso reveals the shocking B plan for Canelo if Golovkin fails to beat Murata

In an interview for ESPN show A los Golpes, Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez lifelong trainer, accepted there is a possibility to have to search for another opponent for September, as Gennady Golovkin may not be the same at 40 years old. If anything goes wrong for GGG against Ryota Murata, Canelo Team already has in mind what to do.

Just in last November, Canelo became the very first Undisputed Super middleweight World Champion in boxing's history. The sensation of having all the belts of a division may have pleased Alvarez and his team that much that their next move, if Golovkin is not available to clash in September, is to search a Unification Light heavyweight clash against the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr fight, likely to happen in June.

"We have some clauses in case Saul does not go against Golovkin. There could be a cut, an injury, an accident, etc. Then, if we win in May, we could have the doors open to make a fight against the winner of Beterbiev and Smith. We have a good relationship with Bob Arum, and it's a fight that I think will happen sooner or later.", stated Eddy Reynoso.

Both Beterbiev and Smith Jr. would represent a tremendous challenge for Canelo Alvarez. The Russian is an authentic monster as his professional record tells, 17-0-0, 17 KOs. He is the current WBC and IBF World Light heavyweight Champion. And the latter is an experienced fighter with high stamina and power that can make anyone's life difficult. He is the reigning WBO World 175 pound King with a 28-3-0, 22 KOs.

Nevertheless, it is not only Golovkin who may be in serious trouble to make the trilogy against Alvarez real. Canelo himself has to overcome a tough challenge in May to be in conditions to fight whoever he wants in September: the WBA World Light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol, a Russian undefeated and skilled fighter.