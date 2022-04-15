With the clash between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol less than a month away from happening, the predictions about who could be the last man standing have started. So, Joel Diaz, a coach who has made several World Champions, pointed out why the Russian can shock the world by defeating the Mexican superstar.

Boxing fans are wondering how tough is the May 7 challenge Canelo Alvarez took on when he defied Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light heavyweight belt. Not being so high profile, the Russian fighter's skills may be in doubt, however, experienced trainer of former world champions Joel Diaz warns that Bivol has every chance of upsetting Canelo.

Dmitry Bivol is one of the strongest champions in boxing today. He is the owner of the WBA World Light heavyweight title since 2017 and since then he adds 7 successful defenses of it. His record is 19 fights, all wins, eleven of them by knockout.

Beyond what the statistical record shows, Bivol is in practice a true litmus test for any fighter who steps into the ring with him and Canelo Alvarez will be no exception. The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter is very uncomfortable with his constant mobility, his frequent jab and his venomous two and three punch combinations. Just the profile of fighters that Alvarez is most uncomfortable with.

Why can Dmitry Bivol upset Canelo Alvarez?

Joel Diaz has been in charge of training and strategy for world champions such as Timothy Bradley, Lucas Matthysse, and Abner Mares, making him a recognized voice in boxing. Currently, Dmitry Bivol's training camp for the clash against Canelo Alvarez on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada is being held at Diaz's gym. That's why the experienced trainer has witnessed live the form of the Russian 175 pounds World Champion.

"A surprise should be expected... He's a happy guy, he's in great shape, he's fast, he's strong and they should be warned. He's had no problems and no injuries in this time, it will be one of the biggest fights of the year without a doubt. He is a natural light heavyweight and he is hungry for glory", stated Diaz according to Izquierdazo.

Canelo Alvarez has fought only once in the Light Heavyweight category. It was in 2019 against also Russian Sergey Kovalev, whom he took the WBO World title from. However, unlike that occasion when Kovalev had little time to recover and train for the fight, Dmitry Bivol's preparation has been adequate, according to Joel Diaz.

"You must be ready for the unexpected. Bivol came in with plenty of time to prepare for Canelo. He did a two-month camp, he had very good sparring partners and he has that right mentality for a fight like this.... He's going to shine against Canelo, I'll tell you that much.", said the Mexican trainer.