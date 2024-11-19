NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe teammate set to leave Alabama after suspension from Kalen DeBoer

After Alabama defeated LSU in Baton Rouge, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that a key defensive player on the team had been suspended indefinitely. DeBoer did not elaborate further or explain the reason behind the suspension of Jalen Milroe’s teammate. Following another healthy scratch by the Crimson Tide, the player’s representatives confirmed that he would be leaving the school in Tuscaloosa.

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Keanu Koht had been suspended since the Tide’s matchup with the Tigers, and remained inactive against the Bears. As the team gears up to face Oklahoma in Norman, Koht has made a decisive choice on his future.

“After careful reflection and consideration, I’ve come to realize that I’ve outgrown the shoes I once wore here,” Koht posted on his social media. “With that in mind, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy choice, but it’s one I believe is best for my future and personal growth.“

As he stated on his letter to the school and fans, Koht has two years of college football eligibility remaining. He had once committed to LSU, prior to decomitting and signing in Tuscaloosa. So the Tigers could be front-runners to bring Koht into the program through the portal.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Alabama shifts focus to Oklahoma

Though the news of players opting out of Kalen DeBoer’s program make waves around campus, the Crimson Tide have other concerns to take care of in the short-term. Up next, Alabama will travel to the Sooner State.

see also NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer issues warning to QB Jalen Milroe after win over Mercer

The SEC is the most disputed conference in the NCAA, six schools are battling for berths in the postseason. No seats are taken yet, and it’s every man for themselves in the wild Southeast.

Alabama cannot afford any more losses that’d set them back and ultimately knock them out of contention. Against the crestfallen Sooners (1-5 SEC), the Tide must show the Committee and the nation that they belong in the Playoffs.

DeBoer sends warning to Milroe on missed throws

Alabama handled their business against their recent FCS opponent. They steamrolled Mercer 52-7. Milroe played a clean game and comfortably led the team to victory. However, DeBoer didn’t let a particular area of concern slide.

“I want to see those throws completed,” DeBoer told reporters after the game. “Let’s make those throws and completions. They are putting a lot of guys toward the line of scrimmage, and that’s why we are getting behind them.”

Milroe had a couple of overthrows that could come back to bite Alabama when they take on bigger and tougher rivals. Against Oklahoma, though the Sooners are far from a top candidate, those mistakes need to be cleaned up.