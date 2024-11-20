NFL News: Former QB and Super Bowl champion with Bucs sends clear message to Baker Mayfield

In the midst of a rough patch in the 2024 NFL season, Baker Mayfield got a clear message from a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ current situation requires statements from notable figures to boost the morale of a team that is on a four-game losing streak and has a 4-6 record. Quarterback Baker Mayfield enters the midway point of the 2024 NFL season hoping to improve the Bucs’ present through quality performances.

Mayfield has contributed touchdowns in each of the Buccaneers‘ 10 games this season and has been vital to the team. The 29-year-old quarterback seems to have found his place in the world in his second campaign with Tampa Bay. As each game passes, the former Cleveland Browns player is gaining more recognition.

The former Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Buccaneers who sent a message to Mayfield is none other than Brad Johnson, who praised the work of the Bucs’ current starting QB: “He’s got all the skills, he was the first pick in the draft and he’s been through adversity. He’s had to go through a couple of different teams and now he’s found his home. He produces and gets the most out of the players around him,” Johnson stated clearly about Mayfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson sees Mayfield as a player who can lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl. In recent days, franchise notables such as Tom Brady have talked about the current starting quarterback as someone who can ensure quality performances for Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertisement

Brad Johnson’s time with the Buccaneers

Johnson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001 to 2004. During his time with the Bucs, he was the starting quarterback and a key player in the team’s 48-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003.

Advertisement

see also Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

Baker Mayfield’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Although the Bucs are not on a hot streak, Mayfield’s season so far has been outstanding. In 10 games played, he records 24 touchdowns, just four fewer than in all of last year’s campaign. In addition, the 29-year-old quarterback has completed 243 passes for 2505 yards and nine interceptions.