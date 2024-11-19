Even though Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in a pro fight, many believe it wasn’t a big challenge. Now, a heavyweight world champion has called out the YouTuber for a 'real' bout for his title.

Last Friday, Jake Paul secured his 11th victory in professional boxing by defeating Mike Tyson. However, a heavyweight world champion believes it wasn’t a true challenge and has now called out Jake Paul for a fight for the title.

Jake Paul spent several months hyping his fight against Mike Tyson. The YouTuber convinced the 58-year-old boxing legend to come out of retirement and step into the ring.

It quickly became apparent that Tyson’s age was a factor. The legendary boxer appeared fatigued after the first three rounds, making it easier for Jake Paul to secure the victory by unanimous decision.

Jake Paul gets challenged to a fight by current heavyweight world champ

Jake Paul is still working his way into the professional boxing world. With 11 wins to his name, including the most recent victory over Mike Tyson, the YouTuber continues to push for bigger challenges.

Despite the age difference, many believed Tyson’s experience and muscle memory would be enough to defeat Paul. However, Tyson tired quickly, leaving him with no chance of beating Paul.

Paul won the fight by unanimous decision, with one judge scoring every round in his favor. Even a heavyweight world champion took notice, criticizing the fight and calling out Jake Paul for not challenging himself against top-tier opponents.

Daniel Dubois, the reigning IBF world heavyweight champion, messaged Jake Paul on Instagram after the fight: “Hi Jake, good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world? This is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua react after the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua, on the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Wembley Stadium on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Jake Paul “accepted” the challenge, telling Dubois to wait his turn. Paul mentioned that there are many other fighters vying for a chance to face him, and Dubois is not his current top choice.

Who will Jake Paul fight after Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul intends to continue his path in professional boxing. After his victory against Tyson, he called out several fighters, and there are many potential options for his next match.

One of the fighters Jake Paul is interested in facing is former UFC star Conor McGregor. However, Paul hinted that the fight may not happen in boxing, but rather in mixed martial arts, as he revealed in a recent interview.

