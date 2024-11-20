Jaguars News: HC Doug Pederson makes something clear about Trevor Lawrence's return

The current state of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL undoubtedly called for a much-needed Bye Week, and this break could not have come at a better time. Following the tough loss to the Detroit Lions, Doug Pederson‘s squad knows they need to improve their level of play to get results. As such, the return of Trevor Lawrence is crucial to boosting the team’s performance.

Ahead of the Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the talented quarterback was ruled out due to an injury to his left shoulder, a position that was promptly filled by former New England Patriots player, Mac Jones.

With a disappointing record of only two wins and nine losses so far this season, the loss of their starting quarterback has significantly impacted performance, making his return at this point in the season crucial. Regarding this situation, it was Coach Pederson who made something clear.

“My plan was to bring them in tomorrow. We’re still getting together tomorrow in the morning. We’ve got a couple of things we got to take care of, sort of business side. But other than that, my plan was to get them in here and do a little work tomorrow as well. But I think where we are, the best thing is just cut them loose, let them start getting healthy, let them get fresh, get away, get away from me, I’ll get away from them, type thing. And enjoy the week,” Pederson said.

Head coach Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars speak before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

During Lawrence‘s absence, the Jaguars suffered defeats against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, in Week 12, they will have their much-anticipated Bye Week. Upon returning, they will host the Houston Texans at home on Sunday, December 1.

Pederson loses another key player for the remainder of the season

The absence of their star, Trevor Lawrence, for a few weeks is nothing compared to the serious injury suffered by another key offensive player, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season for the Jaguars.

The player in question is none other than wide receiver Gabe Davis, who, in his last appearance, suffered a serious meniscus injury that will keep him off the field for at least the remainder of the season for Jacksonville.

The news was confirmed by journalist Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Jaguars standout WR Gabe Davis, is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear on Sunday, per me and @TomPelissero. They are still assessing the injury, but Davis is expected to have surgery. During the procedure, doctors will determine if it’s a full repair or just a trim,” Rapoport stated.

Gabe Davis #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is looked at by athletic trainers in the third quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Bye Week

vs Houston Texans, December 1st – Week 13

vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th – Week 14

vs New York Jets, December 15th – Week 15

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 22nd – Week 16