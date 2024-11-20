NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe teammate sends out strong message as suspended player leaves Alabama

After two weeks of suspension, Alabama outside linebacker Keanu Koht announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the program. Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide lose a talented prospect and a star player in Kalen DeBoer’s defense has sent out a strong statement throwing shade at Koht.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell has become a star in the NCAA. He leads the Tide in tackles and sacks, with 87 and 5, respectively. Moreover, Campbell has two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Though everybody in the program is affected by the departure of redshirt Koht, including QB Jalen Milroe, Campbell and the defense are directly impacted. Next man up, though. The defensive leader sent out a strong warning on the topic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you with us, you with us. And if you’re not, you can excuse yourself out and you can get out,” Jihaad Campbell said, via BamaOnline. “And we ain’t even got to worry about you. But everybody here is worried about what’s Alabama gonna do to keep getting better each and every day.“

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

“I mean really just, you know, we’re here and we’re here for a reason, you know. I mean you see it on the walls, it’s national championship numbers and it’s SEC championship or conference numbers. And you know, when you just think about it, we’re here for a reason. Everybody has the same ultimate goal, the same outcome goal.“

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe teammate set to leave Alabama after suspension from Kalen DeBoer

Koht bids farewell to Tuscaloosa

Koht was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class and the outside linebacker has two remaining years of college football eligibility. When the transfer portal opens on December 9 until December 28, the Alabama transfer will draw the attention of the top programs.

Koht, who had committed to LSU before opting for (then) Nick Saban’s team. Though DeBoer didn’t especify why, the Tide’s head coach confirmed Koht was suspended indefinitely and has missed the last two games. After the player’s agents confirmed he would be leaving Alabama, Koht posted a farewell letter to his teammates, coaches, and fans in Tuscaloosa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After careful reflection and consideration, I’ve come to realize that I’ve outgrown the shoes I once wore here,” Koht stated. “With that in mind, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy choice, but it’s one I believe is best for my future and personal growth.”

Alabama is now focused on their upcoming game against the Oklahoma Sooners on the road. The Crimson Tide cannot afford a loss on their visit to Norman, as their spot on the CFP is not guaranteed.