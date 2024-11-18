FIFA makes a huge decision and leaves out one National Team from the 2026 World Cup

FIFA has made a significant decision, barring one national team from competing in the 2026 World Cup.

For nations around the world, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is the ultimate goal. However, one country already knows it won’t be making the trip to the tournament, set to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada in just under 18 months.

While South American teams are currently through the second Matchday of their qualifiers, European squads are still months away from beginning their campaign. For now, many European nations are focused on the UEFA Nations League, with World Cup qualifiers slated to start in March 2025.

One European team, however, won’t even get the chance to compete. Russia, banned by FIFA and UEFA due to ongoing sanctions, has been officially ruled out of participating in any international tournaments. The decision, initially imposed in 2022, was recently reaffirmed, according to Russian media outlet MatchTV.

The ban extends to both the Russian national team, which has participated in 11 World Cups throughout its history (including the Soviet Union era), and club teams under UEFA jurisdiction.

Russia national team players pose before Russia and Spain International friendly match. Epsilon/Getty Images

Why Russia was suspended?

After hosting the World Cup in 2018 and impressing by reaching the quarterfinals, Russia’s football future took a sharp turn. FIFA and UEFA imposed sanctions on the nation following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The governing bodies deemed the invasion a violation of the principles underpinning international competition.

The ban is part of broader global sanctions that have also sidelined Russia from events like the Olympics. FIFA and UEFA have remained firm, stating that Russia will remain barred from participation in international tournaments until the situation with Ukraine is resolved.

As the European qualifiers approach in March 2025, the absence of Russia has been solidified, eliminating any hope of the team competing in the 2026 World Cup.

