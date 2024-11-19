NFL News: Mike Tomlin brings back former Super Bowl champion to Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin is reuniting with a familiar face as the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a two-time Super Bowl champion for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a great start to the 2024 NFL season, but there’s still a long way to go for the Super Bowl. That’s why Mike Tomlin recently warned Russell Wilson and his players, and it also explains why the team continues to make additions.

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced they’re signing safety Eric Rowe to their practice squad. Entering his 10th year in the NFL, the 32-year-old brings more experience to the team’s defense. But we’re also talking about a player who’s familiar with Tomlin’s system.

Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 47th overall pick out of Utah in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Rowe spent only one year in the City of Brotherly Love before being traded to the New England Patriots.

The Cleveland native went on to celebrate two Super Bowl wins (LI, LIII) in Foxborough, where he started in 12 of his 21 appearances, racking up 50 tackles and an interception.

Eric Rowe #25 of the Pittsburgh Steelers enters the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rowe left New England in 2019 but stayed in the AFC East by joining the Miami Dolphins. In four seasons in South Beach, he started 38 of his 62 games, producing 300 tackles, including six for a loss, three interceptions, including a pick-six, and two sacks. He spent a month with the Carolina Panthers practice squad in 2023, but after nearly two months, Rowe ended up with the Steelers’ scout team. Now, he’s back in the same spot.

Rowe’s experience with Tomlin’s Steelers

Just like this time, Rowe joined the Steelers’ practice squad in late November 2023 to help the team make a playoff push. He turned out to play a significant role in the final stretch of the campaign, with Tomlin activating him for the final three weeks of the regular season.

Rowe started all those games, recording 29 tackles, including one for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. Tomlin also gave him playing time in the 2024 NFL playoffs for the AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

While Rowe couldn’t avoid the Steelers’ 17-31 loss, he did the best he could by making eight tackles and forcing a field goal attempt that was blocked by special teams. Months later, he’s getting another chance to prove Tomlin his worth.

Tomlin, Steelers in a great spot in the 2024 NFL season

The Steelers had an open spot on their practice squad after they elevated running back Jonathan Ward to the 53-man roster on November 16. With Rowe still on the open market, and with his contribution from last season still fresh in the memory, Tomlin decided to give him another chance.

Pittsburgh has emerged as a serious candidate to make a Super Bowl run thanks to a strong start to the 2024 NFL season. After taking down Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens last time out, the Steelers are comfortably atop the AFC North with an 8-2 record, which also puts them within touching distance of the top seed in the conference, currently held by the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1).