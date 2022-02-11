The 147-pound division is preparing to enjoy a unification clash between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas while there is a prospect that has stated he could easily beat the latters and the rest of the top Welterweights.

Boxing fans rejoice with the recent announcement of Errol Spence Jr return to the ring after an almost two-year absence. Before his break, The Truth was considered as one of the best Pound for Pound fighters of the world and will try to re-enter the list via a unification fight against Yordenis Ugas. However, on the horizon of the Welterweight division, there is a daring prospect that raises his hand with enough confidence to state he could beat Spence, Ugas, and the rest of the division Top Dogs.

April 16 is the date selected for the fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is a big one cause the WBC, WBA, and IBF World Welterweight belts will be on the table. The road to the Undisputed will only have one more stop: Terrence Crawford with his WBO title.

The 147-pound division is currently one of the most competitive of boxing: to the 3 latter names, it is necessary to add a refreshed Keith Thurman, Vergil Ortiz Jr, and Radzhab Butaev among others. That is why a statement of having the skills to domain the category is astonishing.

The prospect that says he could easily become the undisputed Welterweight Champion

Directly from Philadelphia, with 24 years old and an impressive resumé of 28-0-0 (26 KO's) Jaron Ennis thinks he has what is needed to unify the 147-pound category, despite there are names such as Errol Spence (27-0-0, 21 KO's), Yordenis Ugas (27-4-0, 12 KO's) and Terrence Crawford (38-0-0, 29 KO's) ahead.

"I am in the gym staying sharp just waiting for the next opponent... My whole goal is to grab all the belts and then become undisputed. I will fight anybody, you can put 'the Hulk' in there, I don't care... The better my opponent is, the better I can be... If I fight these guys and I beat them easy I don't want you to be surprised", stated Boots Ennis for Fight Hub TV Youtube channel.

Ennis shared that he hopes to announce soon his next fight, expecting to be held, as Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas, in April. His last clash was in October 2021, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he destroyed Puerto Rican Thomas Dulorme in one round via knockout.