The third fight between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin promises to be a spectacle, and at least for the Mexican, it has personal overtones. Learn the reasons that have led Canelo to insult GGG and to predict that he will knock him out.

Canelo Alvarez prides himself on being a transparent guy, without posturing. That is why he despises anyone who, in his opinion, is not, such as Gennady Golovkin. And in the run-up to their third fight, scheduled for September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Mexican has not held back what he thinks of GGG and his desire to retire him from boxing.

"He’s two different people. He pretends to be a nice guy but he’s not. He’s an assh*le. He really is. He pretends to be a nice guy. 'Oh yes, I’m just here for the fans and I’m happy.' Then in other places, he just talks a lot of sh*t", Alvarez stated in the launch press conference of his trilogy with GGG in Los Angeles.

If there is something that cannot be denied, it is that Canelo Alvarez rarely resorts to insulting or discrediting his opponents. The current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion must feel really offended, as it happened against Caleb Plant in November 2021, to attack who he has in front of him, and these would be the reasons why Canelo would have launched this insult to Gennady Golovkin.

What did Gennady Golovkin say about Canelo Alvarez?

Between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin there are more than just 24 rounds contested. There is a history of friction that has been growing, partly because in neither of their two previous clashes has there been a winner that has not been decreed as such by the judges, and partly because of the reactions of both to the circumstances surrounding their fights.

Canelo's doping for clenbuterol in 2018

The second fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was scheduled for May 2018, however, the Mexican tested positive for clenbuterol, which was justified on his part, and on the part of his then promoter Oscar de la Hoya, by the consumption of meat contaminated by that substance in Mexico.

Faced with this situation, Gennady Golovkin was furious and accused him of being a cheating athlete: "Canelo is cheating. They're using those drugs and everyone pretends like it's not happening. And you keep asking about the meat? It has nothing to do with meat. Look at those pictures they uploaded of him taking pills. Let him explain what those pills are. It was obvious when his muscles were so visible, with injection marks.", stated the Kazakh in March 2018 according to AFP.

GGG, unhappy with the result of the second fight vs Canelo Alvarez

In September 2018, Canelo Alvarez defeated Gennady Golovkin by Majority Decision in a very close fight, that is, two judges saw the Mexican as the winner and the third one decreed a draw. The Kazakh never got over the fact that he fell, he proclaims himself the winner and has not been shy to say so as happened on February 2022.

"I think I won those two fights and there's no way I'm going to change my mind. There are people who are happy believing that the opposite happened (his defeat), but I don't care. Yes, the result infuriated me a little, because in those moments it was the biggest fight in the world... Did it sour me a bit? Yes, to see people were able to get away with this fraud, you think 'really? This is how it works?", shared GGG in the Walking the Floor podcast.

Canelo Alvarez's delay in making trilogy against Golovkin a reality

After how close the first two fights between them were, it was only natural that Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin would have a third and decisive fight soon, however, this one will happen 4 years later, something that the now 40-year-old Kazakh was not pleased about in the least.

"Let me be straight with this. If he (Canelo) believes what I have been said all this time is personal, what has he been waiting for? Three or four years have already gone by. If this is personal if there is bad blood, where has he been then?"... There was a contract for us to have a third fight but they (Canelo's team) did everything to avoid it... If they would have wanted that fight, they would have made an effort to make it happen. As simple as that. Nowadays, his comments are just mean.", commented, Gennady to the Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani also in February 2022.