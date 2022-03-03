It seems that IBF Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin will finally get the fight he wants since 2018, the one against Canelo Alvarez, the third and final chapter of their thrilling story. However, there is one last problem to deal with to make his wish come true.

Gennady Golovkin still has a torn that hurts his boxing heart, the one that has harmed him since 2018, when he lost three of his most coveted treasures: his undefeated condition, his 19 successful World title defenses streak, and his Middleweight belts. The guilty one is Saul Canelo Alvarez, who beat him in a close fight in Las Vegas. Since then, GGG wanted so badly to meet Alvarez in the ring again. Nowadays, he is just one step away from achieving it.

Unlike Canelo Alvarez, Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has not been busy in the ring since that dark night of September 15, as he has held just three fights since then. Steve Rolls was his first opponent, followed by tough Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and Kamil Szeremeta. All were defeated by the Kazakh who, however, has not shown himself as dominant as before.

Father time is strict and does not forgive anybody. At 41 years old, GGG, the current IBF Middleweight Champion, knows he is not allowed to miss any opportunity available on his path. That is why, his next hurdle to jump, behind which Canelo Alvarez is waiting for him, is that important.

Gennady Golovkin must defeat this man to face Canelo in September

Gennady Golovkin was supposed to return to the ring on December 29, 2021, however, the Covid-19 pandemic frustrated his plans until now, that he will be finally having a unification fight in an unknown land for him against a local warrior that promises to stop him.

GGG is clashing on April 9, in Saitama, Japan, against WBA World Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata. The name of the game is easy: if the Kazakh can defeat the Japanese titlist he will immediately be the first in the line to fight Canelo Alvarez if the Mexican accomplishes to beat WBA Light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

Who is Ryota Murata, Golovkin's next opponent?

Ryota Murata is a tough opponent. His resumé show he has held 18 fights so far: sixteen of them are victories, and the remaining two are losses. He is a two-time Middleweight Champion with a more than decent power: 13 of his 16 triumphs have been by the way of knockout.

Murata is making the third defense of his title after conquering it for the second time in 2019. Curiously, the two defeats of the Nara native have been avenged immediately: against the French Hassan Ndam Njikam in 2018, and the American Rob Brant.

The WBA World Middleweight Champion would be a tough challenge for Golovkin, as he has never gone down in his career. The two contenders to meet on April 9 in Saitama are Boxing Olympic medalists: GGG conquered the silver medal in Athens 2004 and Murata the golden one in London 2012.