Apparently, the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will be finally held in September, however, the Kazakh Champion has shown he can not wait until that date to throw blows to the Mexican fighter. Check out what he has said.

It is known that one of the greatest rivalries in recent boxing history is that of Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. It is even evident that their rivalry goes beyond the ring and there is animosity between them. The Kazakh confirmed this with a new complaint about the Mexican.

The millionaire deal signed by Canelo Alvarez with Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, and DAZN contemplates the third chapter between Alvarez and Golovkin tentatively for September of this year. However, this is not a fact, and not because of contractual issues, but because of sporting ones.

To clash again, after having done so in 2017 and 2018, Canelo and GGG have to overcome their respective tough test: the Mexican will fight Russian Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light heavyweight title in May, and the Kazakh must beat Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata in Japan on April 9.

'Where has he been all this time': Golovkin's new complaint about Canelo Alvarez

During the first promotional press conference for his fight against Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez was asked if his possible clash with Gennady Golovkin had personal overtones, to which he answered yes, due to the dirty talk the Kazakh has made about him.

In this day and age, it is impossible to keep secrets. The statement of the current Undisputed Super middleweight Champion reached the ears of Golovkin who responded harshly to it during an interview with Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani.

"Let me be straight with this. If he (Canelo) believes what I have been said all this time is personal, what has he been waiting for? Three or four years have already gone by. If this is personal if there is bad blood, where has he been then?", stated GGG.

Golovkin went deeper on this matter and added that Canelo Alvarez and his team did not want to make this fight before: "He had problems with DAZN streaming service. There was a contract for us to have a third fight but they (Canelo's team) did everything to avoid it... If they would have wanted that fight, they would have made an effort to make it happen. As simple as that. Nowadays, his comments are just mean".