Gennady Golovkin is coming back to the ring to face Ryota Murata after an absence of more than a year. The Kazakh needs to clear this tough obstacle to face Canelo Alvarez, however, the Mexican's trainer points out GGG has to worry also about fighting Father Time.

The anticipated third chapter of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin may have not been scheduled at the right time. The Kazakh has to defeat Ryota Murata to gain the right to clash against the Mexican superstar, however, Canelo's team points out GGG could be in great danger against the Japanese due to its age.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is fighting in Japan for the first time in his successful career. He is coming back to the ring after a long absence, as he has held his last fight in December 2020. His motivation is clear: he wants to surpass this obstacle to meet Canelo again.

GGG's rival is Ryota Murata (16-2-0, 13 KOs), the current WBA World Middleweight Champion, and a very respected fighter in his country. This fight, to be made at the Super Arena in Saitama, may not go the long way as both contenders have power in their fists.

Gennady Golovkin is in danger against Murata

At least this is what Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's lifelong trainer, has shared in an interview for ESPN Show "A los Golpes", as he stated that Golovkin's clash with Ryota Murata could reveal if the 40-year-old Kazakh has been able to defeat Father Time.

"Let's see how it looks with Murata, because they are fighters that from one fight to the next can get over the hill. Although there are fighters who after 40 have made better fights. It's something that will be seen after the fight with Murata. Maybe he looks very good with Murata and it will be better than the first or second fight with us. Murata's fight with Golovkin will be the guideline to see what he can offer against Canelo.", said Eddy.

Gennady Golovkin is aware that there is no time for him "to get over the hill", as he needs to defeat Murata to have a chance to set up the third fight against Alvarez. Nevertheless, the Mexican superstar also has to overcome a great challenge: the Light heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol who wants to stop his 16 victories streak.