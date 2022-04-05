The fight The Problem Child has been waiting for to legitimize his name in professional boxing may be coming soon after a former world champion has expressed interest in facing him. Find out who wants to knock out Jake Paul.

Boxing: Jake Paul is the target of a former world champion, 'I'm going to knock him out'

Much of the criticism from fans and ring pros alike about Youtuber Jake Paul's still short career lies in the fact that he has yet to face a professional boxer. Well, that could soon be coming to an end as a former World Champion, still active, has raised his hand to face him.

Jake Paul has recently announced that his return to the ring is approaching after a hiatus since December 2021, when in his fifth fight as a pro he scored a hair-raising knockout over Tyron Woodley, a former Mixed Martial Artist, who faced Paul for a second time.

The famous Youtuber's boxing card is his five wins in a row. No one has been able to hurt or beat him in the ring yet. However, it is undeniable that he has yet to experience a test against a real boxer, as he has faced two fellow Youtubers and a couple of former UFC fighters.

Which boxer wants to knock out Jake Paul?

Saul Canelo Alvarez captured a world championship in a fourth-weight class in 2019 when he dethroned Russian Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas via knockout, he has just announced his return to the ring next May but is clear he needs a big fight to put his name back on the boxing radar.

Kovalev was one of the most dominant fighters of the second decade of the 2000s, his reign was in the Light heavyweight division until the legendary Andre Ward crossed his path and defeated him on a couple of occasions. At 39 years old and with a record of 34-4-1, 29 KOs, he is trying to earn the opportunity to contend for the Cruiserweight world title.

"Fight with Jake Paul? I'm ready. And I will knock him out. Let me make my comeback fight and then we can do any fight, any day.", stated the Krusher in an interview for TMZ Sports, ahead of his fight against Tervel Pulev on May 14 at Forum in Inglewood, California.

Before Sergey Kovalev, the other professional boxer, and also a former World Champion, who also raised his hand to collide with Jake Paul was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Unfortunately, Julito is unable to perform the fight, after being admitted to a rehabilitation center for his alleged addiction problems.