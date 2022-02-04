The Problem Child wants to make history in boxing. To make this come true, there is only one way: to clash with the best fighters. Jake Paul is confident in his skills and he already knows why he could face and defeat the current Pound for Pound King Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul is used to success. He has achieved it as an actor, then as a Youtuber, and, at least financially, he has tasted it in his boxing adventure. However, to reach sports glory he is aware that he needs to go for incredible feats. Facing and defeating Canelo Alvarez, for example. Related to the latter goal, he said to be capable of doing it.

The Problem Child is currently enjoying another triumph in boxing, now as a promoter. He has taken Puerto Rican female star Amanda Serrano as his protégé. Thanks to the impulse he has given to Serrano's career, she reached a deal to clash against Pound for Pound Queen Katie Taylor, on what may be the biggest card in female boxing history.

To make real the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano mega-fight, Jake Paul worked together with Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn. The British promoter has been close to Canelo Alvarez since the Mexican became a free agent, and may work with him again in 2022. Again, the Youtuber is getting closer to the fight he repeatedly has pointed out as his main goal in boxing.

Jake Paul's reasons to believe he will fight Canelo Alvarez

In an interview for Fight Hype, Paul showed himself 100% confident on, first, getting the chance to fight with Canelo Alvarez, and, then, being able to win. Maybe not in the short future, but in a period no bigger than 3 years.

"I am bigger than any of the opponents that he has had. He has already talked about moving to Cruiserweight, so there is really no excuse and we can meet up at Cruiserweight... I have knockout power regardless of what anybody says and you have to have a chin to come and see me." stated The Problem Child.

Also in another public appearance, on First Take sports show, Jake Paul went deep into the boxing skills he has that could take him to a victory against Canelo Alvarez: "I am bigger, I am faster and way more athletic than Canelo. Can I box better than him? Probably not, but in 3 years it is going to be a great fight."