Juan Francisco "Gallito" Estrada has not started well in 2022: he had to step off the mega-fight against Chocolatito Gonzalez because of a COVID-19 contagion and now has to face the consequences of this hard decision.

Juan Francisco Estrada was supposed to star in the very first boxing mega-fight of 2022: the third part of his thrilling trilogy against future Hall of Famer Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez on March 5. However, the pandemic hit him hard and he had to step off the clash. If this were not enough, more consequences have already come to the Mexican fighter.

In the last weeks of January, what started as a rumor turned into a reality. "Gallito" was not in the condition to fight "Chocolatito" (50-3-0, 41 KO's) due to health issues: he was infected with COVID-19 for a second time, and even though he had overcome the virus, he was not being able to train properly as a strong cough appeared every time he made a high physical effort.

Facing an elite boxer as the Nicaraguan, a four-division World Champion, deserves the best preparation. So Estrada (42-3-0, 28 KO's) and his team dropped the fight. His replacement is fellow countryman Julio Cesar "Rey" Martinez, (18-1-0, 14 KO's) the current WBC World Flyweight Champion.

The consequences for Gallito Estrada after his COVID-19 contagion

The very first bad news for Juan Francisco Estrada is that he may have lost his opportunity to clash again with Roman Gonzalez in the peak of both. The fans also have suffered a big loss with Gallito's withdrawal cause the second fight between Estrada and Chocolatito established a new record in the Super flyweight division: the bout with the most punches thrown (2500).

Now, one more bill to pay has been sent to the Sonora native: as the fight with Roman Gonzalez is not going to be done, the WBA, from which Estrada is the current Super World Junior bantamweight Champion has ordered him to face a consolidation title against Joshua Franco.

Also known as the Professor, the 26 years old American boxer has a resumé of 18-1-2 (8 KO's). He holds the WBA Regular Super flyweight title since 2020 and now has the chance to become the WBA main man at 115 pounds.

It is evident that if it would not have been motivated by the cancelation of his participation in the fight with Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, Juan Francisco Estrada would not have chosen Franco as a rival, and now he would not be immediately available to face the Gonzalez vs Martinez winner.

The WBA has settled a 30 days negotiation period, between February 9 and March 11, to agree the Estrada vs Franco fight. If it is not successful, a purse bid hearing will be determined to concrete the consolidation fight for the World Super flyweight title.