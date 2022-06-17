One of the most requested fights, not only in the recent past but for years, is the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. These warriors would have on the horizon their September 17 battle at the T-Mobile Arena. Know the reasons that would justify it.

Both Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have fires to put out. The Mexican and the Kazakh need each other to prove that the sun is still rising on their boxing horizon and there is no better way for them to achieve their goals than by winning their September 17 trilogy, which would already have an old acquaintance at the T-Mobile Arena.

According to ESPN insider Salvador Chava Rodriguez, the state-of-the-art venue opened in 2016 would most likely be the battleground where Canelo and GGG seek to answer the question that has haunted the boxing world since 2018: who is really better between the two?

With T-Mobile Arena reportedly taking the lead in the race to land the lucrative trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, other venues such as Allegiant Stadium, also in Las Vegas, and AT&T Stadium in Texas would be ruled out. What is the main reason for their choice?

Earnings from the two previous fights between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin

Evidently, in addition to being a sport, raw and dangerous, boxing is a spectacle and a business that needs economics to exist. Under this perspective, a battle of the caliber of the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin needs a support that can boost it and there seems to be no other than Las Vegas and the millions of dollars that flow in that city.

Canelo Alvarez has had the opportunity to star in six boxing evenings at the T-Mobile Arena, the most recent being his loss to Dmitry Bivol. However, his two most lucrative fights were against Gennady Golovkin, which were also held at the aforementioned venue.

In 2017, the Guadalajara native and GGG clashed for the first time, and the T-Mobile Arena was the venue of the fight. The box office sales of the event were more than $27 million. The second chapter of their tale was held also there, and the figure made was of $24.4 million.

For context, box office sales for the war between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are the third and fourth highest box office revenues for a boxing event in Las Vegas, behind only Floyd Mayweather Jr's battles with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, which brought in $72 million and $55 million, respectively.