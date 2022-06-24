The third part of the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Find out here how to buy your tickets so you don't miss this tense boxing match.

A battle in which is at stake not only the boxing legacy but the pride as boxers is the one that Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight. The agreed date is September 17 at the same venue that hosted their last two fights. The only thing missing from the menu was the price of the tickets, which has already been revealed.

Alvarez and GGG are known to have personal issues. Their feud may go beyond the ring. After 24 rounds, they are aware that both the public and they still have the desire to end up emptying all their animosity and finally resolve the question of who is better between them.

For this fight at the T-Mobile Arena, it is expected to at least match the million-dollar ticket revenues of the first two clashes between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, which were worth more than $24 million each, surpassed only by the million-dollar revenues generated by the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

From when can tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III be purchased?

If you want to attend this highly anticipated bout there are two pieces of news, one good and one bad. The good news is that there is already a date to purchase the tickets you need. The bad news is that you must hurry because they will surely be sold out and if you blink a little too much you might not be able to get the seats you want.

There are two key dates to keep in mind when purchasing your Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III tickets: the first is Friday, June 24, when the pre-sale begins; the second is Monday, June 27, when the open sale begins.

How to buy tickets for the trilogy between Canelo and GGG?

If you wish to purchase your tickets in presale, and thus guarantee your place in the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III, you must enter this website, in which with the code MATCHROOM you will have access to the sale of tickets. However, you must hurry because it is expected that the number of tickets for this phase will be sold out soon.

Regarding the open sae, tickets for this September 17 fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be available as usual at the T-Mobile Arena box office, which for the third time will host the collision between the Mexican, current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion and the Kazakh two-time and currently Unified World Middleweight Champion.

In case you can't go to the T-Mobile Arena to buy your tickets, there is always the option to do so through the official ticketing platform for this fight. Through this website, you will be able to purchase your tickets from your computer or cell phone wherever you are.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III: how much do tickets cost?

The moment of truth. It is a fact that tickets for this event will cost more than in the two previous fights between the Mexican and the Kazakh. Only 6 tickets will be allowed per person or per purchase session on the website; children over 3 years old will pay a ticket.

So get your wallet ready: the most affordable tickets cost between $305 and $505 per seat. The second block of tickets, with a much better location, ranges from $705 to $3505. Finally, there is a last price that guarantees you an enviable view with an initial cost of $5005.