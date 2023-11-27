Last Saturday, David Benavidez stepped into the ring to face Demetrius Andrade in Las Vegas. The Mexican star secured the victory by technical knockout in six rounds, extending his undefeated record to 28 wins.

After the fight, he delivered a huge message to Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed champion in the super middleweight division at 168 pounds, as thousands of fans are waiting for that spectacular matchup.

“It’s what you all want, against Canelo. Let’s do it. I’m just going to beat anyone they put in front of me. I’m the best in the division, with or without Canelo. Let’s give the people what they want, Canelo.”

A few weeks ago, the World Boxing Council confirmed that the winner of the fight between Benavidez and Andrade will become the mandatory challenger for Saul Canelo Alvarez in 168 lb.

Will Saul Canelo Alvarez fight against David Benavidez?

Saul Canelo Alvarez fought for the last time in September when he got a win over Jermell Charlo. However, the Mexican star hasn’t confirmed what’s the next step in his career. Benavidez seems like an inevitable choice, but, there are other names in the horizon.

For many months, a rematch with Dmitry Bivol has been a target for Canelo. The big problem is in which division the fight would take place. Jaime Munguia is another option.

When will Canelo Alvarez fight with David Benavidez?

The next big date in the boxing world is Saturday, May 4th of 2024. That weekend is the big celebration of Cinco de Mayo in Mexico and the United States, making it the ideal slot for Canelo to have his next fight. Most likely, the event would be held in Las Vegas.

What is the record of Saul Canelo Alvarez?

After his defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, Canelo Alvarez has secured three consecutive victories against Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, and Jermell Charlo. His current record stands at 60 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses as the undisputed super middleweight champion.