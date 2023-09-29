Canelo Alvarez has a very special night prepared for thousands of fans in his long-awaited return to Las Vegas. This Saturday, the best boxer in the world will fight against Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight title.

It’s gonna be a celebration of boxing, but also about Mexican culture and Canelo knows the event is a huge showcase for his country. That’s why music will be a very special ingredient.

In his previous fight, Peso Pluma was the favorite to sing the Mexican anthem at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara but in the end, Canelo Alvarez took a different direction and chose Beto Vega. Now, a female star will take the stage at T-Mobile Arena.

Who is singing the Mexican anthem in Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight?

Danna Paola is 28-years old and was born in Mexico City. She’s currently one of the top stars in the country, especially with a massive impact on social media thanks to almost 35 million followers on Instagram.

Danna Paola recorded her first album when she was only six years old. However, the rise to fame came as an actress in soap operas and TV series. Then, in 2013, Danna’s spectacular voice became known worldwide when she played the role of Elphaba in the Spanish adaptation of ‘Wicked’, the famous Broadway musical.

From that point on, Danna Paola was unstoppable. An amazing success in music and a TV sensation in the Netflix series ‘Elite’. She has won 4 MTV Millenial Awards, 1 MTV Europe Music Award, 9 Kids Choice Awards and is also a Latin Grammy nominee.