Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata will fight in a middleweight unification boxing match contested. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Golovkin vs Murata: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for this boxing fight

Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata will fight in a middleweight unification boxing match contested at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on DAZN.

After a little over a year since his last fight, the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring for what will undoubtedly be one of the best fights of this year 2022. “GGG” is currently the IBF and IBO world champion in the middleweight category. His record as a professional is 41 wins (36 by KO), 1 loss and 1 draw.

His rival will be one of the toughest fighters in the category today. Ryota Murata, who will be local in this fight, is the current WBA (Super) champion in the middleweight category. As a professional, he has a record of 16 wins (13 KO), 2 losses and 0 draws for a total of 18 fights.

Golovkin vs Murata: Date

This middleweight unification boxing match contested between Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata (which is expected to be one of the best fights in this 2022) will take place this Saturday, April 9 at 5:10 AM (ET) with the main event expected around 10:10 AM (ET).

Golovkin vs Murata: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:10 AM

CT: 4:10 AM

MT: 3:10 AM

PT: 2:10 AM

TV channel in the US Canada to watch Golovkin vs Murata

The middleweight unification boxing match contested between Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata will take place this Saturday, April 6 at 5:10 AM (ET) with the main event expected around 10.10 AM (ET) can be watched in the United States on DAZN.