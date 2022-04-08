GGG returns to the ring in a middleweight unification boxing match contested against Japanese Ryota Murata. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Gennady Golovkin will fight Ryota Murata in a middleweight unification boxing match contested this Saturday, April 9 at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this fight. You can watch it in the US on DAZN.

In what will be one of the best fights of 2022, the Kazakh Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, who is currently the IBF and IBO world champion in the middleweight category, will return to the ring, after just over a year absent. And he will do it against one of the toughest fighters in the category today.

The current WBA (Super) middleweight champion, Ryota Murata, will go in search of being the king of the category, and for this he must defeat a living boxing legend such as Kazakh. Without a doubt, he has an unbeatable opportunity to do so, being able to fight at home in his native country, Japan.

Golovkin vs Murata: Fight information

Date: Saturday, April 9

Time: 5:10 AM (ET)

Location: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Live Stream in the US: DAZN

Golovkin vs Murata: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:10 AM

CT: 4:10 AM

MT: 3:10 AM

PT: 2:10 AM

Golovkin vs Murata: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The favorite in this fight, Gennady Golovkin, has a professional record of 41 wins (36 by KO), 1 loss and 1 draw, while his rival, Ryota Murata, has a record of 16 wins (13 KO), 2 losses and 0 draws. The Kazakh comes from just over a year of inactivity, his last fight was on December 18, 2020, in which he defeated Kamil Szeremeta by RTD. For his part, Murata's last fight was on December 23, 2019 (more than two years without fighting), on that occasion it was a victory for the Japanese by TKO against Steven Butler.

How to watch or live stream Golovkin vs Murata in the US

This middleweight unification boxing match contested between Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murata that will take place this Saturday, April at 5:10 AM (ET), with the main event expected around 10:10 AM (ET), can be watched in the United States on DAZN.

Golovkin vs Murata: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Gennady Golovkin is the favorite to take the victory with 1.22 odds, while 4.43 odds will be for the Ryota Murata’s victory. A tie would finish in a 26.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as others boxing fights through BetMGM.

BetMGM Gennady Golovkin 1.22 Tie 26.00 Ryota Murata 4.43

*Odds via BetMGM